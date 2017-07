More Videos

1:31 MLB All-Star FanFest opens its doors

2:40 FanFest Hard Hat Tour

1:14 FanFest set to kick off at Miami Beach Convention center

0:53 Collection of Clemente memorabilia being auctioned off at FanFest

2:57 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 4-3 loss to the Cardinals

2:55 MLB warns about counterfeit merchandise during All Star weekend

2:46 Tony Perez recalls the home run that won the 1967 All-Star Game

1:15 MLB All-Star Week Public Service Press Conference

1:37 Marlins Giancarlo Stanton's silhouette displayed at Miami's Intercontinental Hotel

2:43 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 5-2 win over the Cardinals

2:41 Don Mattingly talks about the decision to cut Jeff Locke