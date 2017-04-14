Jackie Robinson Day to be celebrated throughout baseball on Saturday

Saturday marks the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Baseball will make sure this Jackie Robinson Day is a busy one.
Not only will every Major League Baseball player and on-field member honor Robinson by wearing his retired No. 42 in all games on Saturday as they have since 2009, but Dodger Stadium will unveil its first statue before Los Angeles plays host to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
According to MLB.com, Jackie Robinson's widow Rachel and their children Sharon and David will be at Dodger Stadium for the unveiling of “a statue depicting Jackie in his rookie season of 1947, sliding into home plate in his signature style.”
The Robinson family are expected to be joined by Dodgers’ owner Magic Johnson, team president Stan Kasten and Hall of Famers Frank Robinson (who became the first African-American manager in baseball history with the Cleveland Indians in 1974), Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Brooklyn teammates Sandy Koufax and Don Newcombe.
In South Florida, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins will all wear No. 42 jerseys; up the road in Vero Beach, a minor league baseball game will be played at the former spring home of the Los Angeles Dodgers to benifit the United Way of Indian River County.
The Jackie Robinson Celebration Game will be played at Vero Beach’s Dodgertown between the Port St. Lucie Mets and Florida Fire Frogs out of Kissimmee. Tickets are $6 and all seats at historic Holman Stadium are general admission.
The minor league game starts at 6:35 p.m.
Comments