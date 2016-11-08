Tim Tebow comes up big with game-winning hit

1:00 Voters head to the polls in South Florida Pause

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

2:09 Whiteside said Heat missed a lot of shots it normally makes vs. OKC

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:20 Solar amendments explained

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets