Tim Tebow comes up big with game-winning hit

Baseball has been anything but a walk in the park for Tim Tebow, who is giving the sport a go after football didn’t pan out. He’s hitting a measly .146 in the Arizona Fall League.
But he came up big on Monday, delivering a walkoff single in the ninth for the Mesa Solar Sox.
“It feels good,” Tebow told Mark Feinsand of the New York Daily News. “Those are the situations you love; I mean, that’s fun.”
VIDEO: Tim Tebow's walkoff RBI single in bottom 9 to give Scottsdale a 4-3 win over Mesa #Mets pic.twitter.com/fYqLhQeY3T— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) November 8, 2016
The New York Mets took a stab by signing Tebow, hoping his raw talent would play out in a baseball uniform. It’s not been an easy transition for Tebow, the former Heisman winner from the University of Florida who failed to stick in the NFL. He has only six hits in 41 at bats in the AFL, a fall league for top minor league prospects.
But he came through Monday with his biggest hit so far, a two-out, bases-loaded single in the ninth to propel Mesa to 4-3 victory over the Scottsdale Scorpians. The hit came off Drew Steckenrider, a right-hander in the Miami Marlins’ organization.
It only figured. Steckenrider went to the University of Tennessee, which never once defeated Florida during Tebow’s four years with the Gators.
Comments