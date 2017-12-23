Gun Runner wins the second Pegasus World Cup Invitational

Botanist, Roger Hammer gives us a brief tour of a trail blocked by fallen trees and a saltwater march with damage done to a large Cowhorn Orchid knocked over by high winds from Hurricane Irma at Everglades National Park on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The park has a crippling maintenance backlog of more than $80 million, that has piled up over the years because Congress has failed to spend money on repairs. Last week, most of the National Park Service advisory board resigned in disgust, saying the new administration had refused repeated requests to meet and ignored their concerns over DOI Secretary Ryan Zinke's proposal to double entrance fees to some parks during peak times to raise money for repairs.