Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher 2:27

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

Brutal beating young Muslim by schoolgirls in Florida 0:52

Pickup truck takes on Brightline and narrowly survives 0:53

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words 0:54

Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti 1:22

Woman allegedly kicked out of Kendall UPS for not speaking English 0:52

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 2:26

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body 2:03

Gun Runner wins the second Pegasus World Cup Invitational

How to bet the Kentucky Derby

Horse Racing

New to betting a horse race? Learn how to place a bet and increase your odds with Chief Betologist at Keeneland Race Course, Tom Kudla. Pro tip: Don't bet on a sweaty horse.

California Chrome's team tries to cement racehorse's legacy

Horse Racing

California Chrome placed second in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday. Owner Perry Martin and trainer Art Sherman reflect on California Chrome's lengthy career and Chrome's next steps. "Not only do we want him to be the world's best racehorse," Martin said. "We want him to be the world's top sire."

"Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park"

Environment

Botanist, Roger Hammer gives us a brief tour of a trail blocked by fallen trees and a saltwater march with damage done to a large Cowhorn Orchid knocked over by high winds from Hurricane Irma at Everglades National Park on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The park has a crippling maintenance backlog of more than $80 million, that has piled up over the years because Congress has failed to spend money on repairs. Last week, most of the National Park Service advisory board resigned in disgust, saying the new administration had refused repeated requests to meet and ignored their concerns over DOI Secretary Ryan Zinke's proposal to double entrance fees to some parks during peak times to raise money for repairs.

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket

World

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars

Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants

Health & Fitness

Among the more than 120,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant, thousands are told their likelihood of rejection may be too high to take the risk. However, at Mayo Clinic, some of these highly-sensitized patients are still being given their 2nd chance at life.

Helicopter makes emergency landing on Fort Lauderdale street during rush hour

South Florida

A small helicopter made an emergency landing during rush hour on a downtown street in Fort Lauderdale on January 24, according to officials cited in local reports. No injuries were reported despite the tail section of the Schweizer 269C-1 helicopter broke off in the landing. The landing happened just before 5 p.m. on Southeast Second Street. The helicopter avoided moving cars and pedestrians on the street but its rotor blades did slam against a parked Mercedes SUV, the report said.

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

National

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.