Photo gallery: Pegasus World Cup Invitational | Sat., Jan. 27, 2018

Gun Runner crosses the finish line as jockey Florent Geroux celebrates the win during the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Jockey Florent Geroux with Gun Runner in the pack at the start of the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Jockey Florent Geroux pumps his fist in the winners circle after riding Gun Runner to win the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Jockey Florent Geroux pumps his fist as trainer Steve Asmussen does the same behind him at the winners circle after Gun Runner wins the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Horses in the paddock for early races at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
The winners trophy on display for the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
The horses come out of the gate at the start of the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Jockey Florent Geroux rides Gun Runner with a big lead during the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Trainer Steve Asmussen holds his wife's hand as he kisses his son Keith Asmussen, as they walk to the winners circle after horse Gun Runner wins the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Trainer Steve Asmussen and his son Keith Asmussen walk to the winners circle after horse Gun Runner wins the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Socialites, Carol Iacovelli, Suzy Biuckley, Andrew Simon, Valeria Simon and Pearl Katz arrive at the Blue Carpet for the second running of Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Former NBA player Rashard Lewis arrives at the Blue Carpet during Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
