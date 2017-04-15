Photo gallery: Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 | Sat., April 15, 2017

From left: Alberto Zorzi; Jerome Guery; and Nicola Philippaerts celebrate with champaign after receiving their medals in the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Guery placed first in the competition.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jerome Guery reacts after winning the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jessica Springsteen, daughter of musician Bruce Springsteen, with Davendy S at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami Beach. She placed 2nd.
Stefano Grasso/LGCT
Jessica Springsteen, daughter of musician Bruce Springsteen, stands for the pledge of allegiance during the start of the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Guests watch as participates compete during the Longines Global Champions Tour Team Competition of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jerome Guery kisses his horse, Grand Cru van de Rozenberg, after winning the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jerome Guery competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Guery placed first in the competition.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jerome Guery competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Guery placed first in the competition.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jerome Guery reacts after winning the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Alberto Zorzi and his horse, Cornetto K, from Italy, prepare to compete in the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jessica Springsteen, daughter of musician Bruce Springsteen, participated in the Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jerome Guery competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Guery placed first in the competition.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jerome Guery reacts after winning the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jerome Guery reacts after winning the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
From left: Alberto Zorzi; Jerome Guery; and Nicola Philippaerts receive their medals after placing in the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Guery placed first in the competition.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Nicola Philippaerts competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Gregory Wathelet competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Team Competition of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Gregory Wathelet competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Team Competition of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Jerome Guery competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Team Competition of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Ben Maher competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Team Competition of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Georgina Bloomberg competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Team Competition of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Georgina Bloomberg competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Team Competition of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Georgina Bloomberg competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Team Competition of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Simon Delestre competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Team Competition of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Nicola Philippaerts competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald
Alberto Zorzi competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Miami Beach 2017 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER
For the Miami Herald