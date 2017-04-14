Horse Racing

April 14, 2017 1:41 PM

The ponies are back on Miami Beach as show jumping hits the sand once more

By George Richards

The sands of Miami Beach will host some of the top show jumpers as the Longines Global Champions Tour returns to the sands behind the Setai Hotel.

The tour event, back on South Beach for the third consecutive year, began Thursday and runs through Saturday.

This is the second leg of the 15-event championship.

Among the confirmed riders is top-U.S. ranked rider Georgina Bloomberg, Olympic Gold medalist Scott Brash (Great Britain) and Kimberly Prince.

More information on this weekend’s event and the tour can be found HERE.

