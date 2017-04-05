World’s richest horse race just got even richer

Gulfstream Park has sweetened the pot for the Pegasus World Cup.
The purse for the world’s richest horse race is going up from $12 million to $16 million.
Arrogate won the inaugural running of the Pegasus in January when he defeated California Chrome and 10 others in the 1 1/8-mile stakes. Stakeholders kicked in $1 million each to secure one of the 12 starting spots.
Now, in addition to the $12 million that stakeholders are contributing, The Stronach Group -- which owns Gulfstream -- will be contributing an additional $4 million.
“The 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational surpassed our expectations and we believe took the sport of thoroughbred racing to an exciting new level,” said Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of The Stronach Group. “In 2018, we will bring an even bigger, more modern and unforgettable entertainment experience to a global audience.”
The 2018 Pegasus World Cup will be held on Jan. 27.
Comments