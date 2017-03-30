He went from being kidnapped in Venezuela to training a Kentucky Derby contender

2:08 California Chrome's team tries to cement racehorse's legacy Pause

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:09 Gas station clerk tries to fight off gun-wielding bandit

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

1:01 Busch Gardens Food and Wine festival

0:46 UM safety Sheldrick Redwine on his position change