Set your alarm! Public invited to see “Chrome” at 7 a.m. at Gulfstream

Gulfstream Park has a big day of stakes racing planned for Saturday with the “Sunshine Millions.”
But the best horse to hit the track Saturday will be the one who rolls out of his stall shortly after dawn: California Chrome.
The track is inviting the public to check out the 2014 Kentucky Derby winner’s final workout before his Jan. 28 showdown with Arrogate in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the richest event in thoroughbred racing history.
The day will begin at 7 a.m. with “Breakfast at Gulfstream,” followed 30 minutes later by California Chrome’s workout with exercise rider Dihigi Gladney aboard. The 6-year-old chestnut will be the only horse on the track during the work. The public is also invited to hop on a tram for a tour of the Gulfstream backstretch.
Admission and parking are free.
Later in the day, some of the nation’s best Florida-breds will take part in the “Sunshine Millions” on the track’s 12-race card.
The horse to watch: Awesome Slew, the likely favorite for the headline event, the Sunshine Millions Classic.
Post for the first race is noon.
