Aboard the Bucks Bus these prospects are getting the right exposure

It pays to get on the Bucks Bus.
Deerfield Beach Bucks coach Jevon Glenn is currently leading a caravan of seven mini-vans full of talented and ambitious young football players who are trekking around the country, competing at college camps and touring campus at each stop.
Glenn said he and his 31 Deerfield Beach players will visit 36 colleges of varying sizes on this trip.
“Many of these kids had never been out of Broward County before,” said Glenn, who was at Middle Tennessee State University when contacted by The Herald. “This is a great way for them to learn about some of the colleges recruiting them, and it’s also good for camaraderie.”
The Bucks have several players who are drawing big-time college interest, led by Ge’mon Eaford, a 6-1, 230-pound rising senior who is ranked 13th in the nation at outside linebacker.
Eaford will graduate in December so he can participate in spring football at the college of his choice, and that makes him even more attractive to scouts.
Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida State and Auburn are among the schools who are near the top of his list, according to reports.
But Glenn said Eaford, who also has offers from Miami and Alabama, is open on college on National Signing Day.
“He’s not a logo guy,” said Glenn, indicating that Eaford won’t be swayed merely by a team name. “He’s looking for a scheme fit.”
And while Eaford is versatile, Glenn said he believes outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme will be the best fit.
“College scouts love his intensity and work ethic,” Glenn said. “As a freshman, he came in at 6-foot and weighing 172 pounds. But he has committed to the weight room.
“We’re going to play him at weakside linebacker, but he is our best player, and we will also move him around. Opponents will have to find him. If they don’t, that will be a problem for them.”
Here’s a quick look at some of other Deerfield Beach prospects who have jumped aboard the Bucks Bus, literally and figuratively:
▪ Running back Jaylan Knighton, a 5-10, 180-pound rising junior, has committed to Oklahoma. He ran for 1,226 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2017 and last week ran a 4.38 in the 40 at the South Carolina camp.
“He’s a stud,” Glenn said. “He’s the next great Deerfield Beach running back, mixing speed and power. He’s a dude.”
▪ Offensive tackle Robert Boyd, a 6-6, 300-pound rising senior, has offers from Syracuse, Illinois and others. He arrived at Deerfield Beach this past December, transferring from Dillard, and he will line up at left tackle for the Bucks.
“He’s a bit of a project, but he has already improved drastically,” Glenn said. “He’s been getting stronger and more flexible, and that’s why his stock is rising. He had a great camp at the University of Kentucky.”
▪ Wide receiver Deajuan McDougle, a 5-10, 175-pound rising junior, has offers from Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and South Carolina.
“He’s our next great receiver in the mold of Calvin Ridley (first-rounder, Atlanta Falcons); Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and Riley Ridley [Georgia],” Glenn said. “Dejuan is only 15, but he’s explosive. He has things you can’t teach. It’s almost like God is his receivers coach.”
THIS AND THAT
▪ Glenn said the Bucks will have a quarterback battle between rising junior Derohn King, who has offers from FIU, Bowling Green and Central Florida; and rising senior Tyron Herring, who has offers from Morgan State and Army. Both are 6-1 and about 185 pounds. Herring is the incumbent, nad King transferred from Piper.
▪ Coral Springs Charter softball coach Mark Montimurro was named the Florida Dairy Farmers State Coach of the Year.
Montimurro led the Panthers to their fourth consecutive state title and a 30-2 record this season. Montimurro, who also won two state titles at Hollywood Christian, is 467-108 during his 20-year coaching career.
▪ Western High junior Michael Fox was named the state’s boys’ lacrosse Player of the Year. Fox set a single-season state mark for goals with 111 this season, breaking the previous mark of 110 held by St. Brendan alum Carlos Clavijo in 2016.
Comments