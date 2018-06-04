This cornerback prospect transfers from Homestead to Booker T. Washington

Homestead High just lost its best football player.
Kevin Butler, a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback who also plays wide receiver, last week transferred to Booker T. Washington.
“His parents wanted him to play with his step-brother,” said Homestead coach Ahmad Ward, referring to BTW starting quarterback Torey Morrison. “Kevin is a great kid. He works hard and has never been a problem.”
Ward said he believes Butler is best suited to play wide receiver in college. Butler caught 35 passes last year for 555 yards and four touchdowns as Homestead improved from 1-8 to 6-3, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Butler, who is being recruited primarily as a cornerback, has offers from Florida Atlantic, Bowling Green and others. Miami and Tennessee have also flashed interest.
As for Homestead, Ward said quarterback Tasheem Reese is now his best player. But Reese, who is 5-8, will have to play slot receiver in college, Ward said.
THE ONES THAT GOT AWAY
Running back and NFL star LeSean McCoy was once a Hurricanes recruit before academic issues and a broken ankle as a senior caused him to enroll in a prep school. He then signed with Pitt.
More recently, Jayron Kearse committed to Miami in 2012 before switching to Clemson, where he became an All-American cornerback.
The truth is that football recruits change their minds on their college choices all the time. Some recent Miami pledges who ended up elsewhere include cornerback Josh Jobe, now at Alabama; quarterback Art Sitkowski, (Rutgers); linebacker Joshua Uche (Michigan); running back Jordan Scarlett (Florida); and running back Jawon Hamilton (UCF).
It remains to be seen who if any of these most recent departures come back to haunt the Hurricanes, but the guess here is that Jobe is a strong candidate given that Alabama coach Nick Saban has a proven track record of turning out NFL players.
THIS AND THAT
▪ Miami is looking to sign multiple players from St. Thomas Aquinas and Chaminade in the Class of 2019.
Already, the Canes have two Aquinas linebackers committed: Avery Huff and Anthony Solomon. They are in good shape to add Aquinas running back Daniel Carter and defensive end Braylan Ingraham.
Aquinas safety Jordan Battle is considered a favorite to sign with Ohio State; teammate Jaden Davis, a cornerback, is uncommitted but has Miami on his list; and Raiders outside linebacker Jahmar Brown, a UM target, has committed to South Carolina.
As for Chaminade, the Canes have commitments from defensive end Cameron Williams and safety Keontra Smith. Miami still wants uncommitted wide receiver John Dunmore and safety Te’Cory Couch, a Michigan recruit.
▪ FIU is reportedly recruiting Coconut Creek’s Tiawan Mullen, a three-star cornerback. But Nebraska appears to be the front-runner for Mullen, with Pitt, TCU, Indiana and Ole Miss also on his list.
As for the 2018 class, FIU still has a couple of scholarships available in case the right player — perhaps a graduate transfer — comes along.
