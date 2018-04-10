Reigning 2A state champs boast five D-1 recruits — including a WR committed to Canes

When it comes to producing football talent, Champagnat Catholic is tiny but mighty.
Champagnat, which has just 180 students between grades six and 12 grades and only 80 boys in high school, is Florida’s reigning Class 2A state football champions. In addition, the Lions produced four Division I football recruits as part of their Class of 2018.
Those four recruits are cornerback Noah Pierre (Indiana); middle linebacker Donovan Georges (FIU); and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (Miami) and Kayode Oladele (Auburn).
New Champagnat coach Hector Clavijo, who directed the Lions’ linebackers the past two seasons, said he has at least five Division I recruits on campus right now.
The best of the bunch may be 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver Marc Britt, a Miami Hurricanes Class of 2020 recruit. Clavijo said Britt made a spectacular catch at a recent 7-on-7.
“I sent out that video to all my college contacts, and, within half an hour, Marc had an offer from Florida,” Clavijo said.
Britt’s father is a Florida State fan, and a Seminoles offer could make things interesting. Georgia could also be a threat, but, for now, Miami is in good shape as Britt seems to love the Canes’ coaching staff and the ability to stay home for college.
“This is definitely the right place for me,” Britt said on Twitter as he announced his intention to attend Miami.
Another Lions receiver to watch is Johnquai Lewis, a 5-11,175-pounder and a Class of 2019 prospect.
Clavijo said Lewis is an exceptional route runner who also plays cornerback and returns kicks. So far, Lewis has offers from North Carolina State, Syracuse and Florida Atlantic, among others.
“Johnquai is the most versatile player on our team,” Clavijo said. “Last year, he had a three-touchdown game — one by a catch, one by punt return and one by interception.”
The Lions also have two standout offensive linemen in Michael Cartwright, a 6-7, 305-pounder who played right tackle last season; and Jovens Janvier, a 6-5, 350-pounder who played right guard. Those two dominated the right side all year. Cartwright is a 2019 prospect, and Janvier is a 2020 kid.
Cartwright, who has offers from Florida Atlantic and Southern Miss, has the height and agility to play left tackle in college. He ran a 5.0 in the 40 at a Nike combine, and he is a skilled basketball player for the Lions.
“I will be surprised if he doesn’t have a dozen Division I offers by next month,” Clavijo said. “He has calves like bowling balls.”
Janvier, a 6-5, 350-pounder, will play left tackle this year but projects as a college guard. He has offers from Florida, FAU and FIU, and more are surely on the way.
The fifth Champagnat prospect to watch is 2019 outside linebacker Daryn Jones, a 6-1, 205-pounder with offers from Southern Miss and Bowling Green, among others.
“He can fly,” Clavijo said of Jones, who runs a 4.6 in the 40. “And he has put on 15 pounds of muscle in the past three months.”
THIS AND THAT
▪ Three-star quarterback Charlie Dean plans to enroll at UCF in January. He recently transferred from Tampa Catholic to Plant because the former does not allow for early graduation. The 6-1, 185-pounder is a pro-style QB.
▪ FIU has offers out to a pair of South Florida QBs: Daniel Richardson of Carol City (Class of 2019) and Derohn King of Deerfield Beach (2020).
The Recruiting Column is a year-round feature of the Miami Herald. If you have a tip or story idea regarding recruiting or an impending college commitment, please contact Walter Villa at: wvilla07@yahoo.com
