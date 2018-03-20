Need a ‘ball hawk’ at safety? This University School star is near the top of the list

University School defensive back Josh Sanguinetti made a major impression in January when he competed at the Under Armour Combine, a by-invitation-only event limited to the nation’s top 50 prospects.
Sanguinetti, a 6-2, 175-pounder ranked Florida’s No. 9 prospect, picked off two passes, impressing his position coach at the combine, Hall of Famer cornerback Deion Sanders, who called him a “ball-hawk.”
University School coach Daniel Luque was not surprised. Luque played Sanguinetti at cornerback on first and second downs this past season and then at safety on third downs.
“He’s got great ball skills,” Luque said. “When we put him at safety, watch that guy cover ground. He had seven interceptions last year, and two of them were one-handed picks.”
Sanguinetti, an excellent student, has narrowed his college choices to Miami, Stanford and Ohio State.
LUCAS MAKES MOVE
Four-star offensive lineman Dontae Lucas, who led Miami High to a big playoff run last year, has transferred to IMG Academy, where coach Kevin Wright sees him as a guard-center.
“He’s got great feet,” Wright said of the 6-3, 325-pound Lucas. “He can move at that size. He has the power to get off the ball get on people.”
THIS AND THAT
▪ The 2018-2019 Hurricanes women’s basketball team will face a 5-7 point guard at Virginia Tech who had Miami on her list of final three schools, along with North Carolina State. Her name is Dara Mabrey, and she is considered the top player in New Jersey. Mabrey comes from a basketball family. Her sister, Marina, starts for Notre Dame. Their older sister, Michaela, is a former two-time Notre Dame captain. And their older brother, Roy, is the head women’s basketball coach at ASA Miami, a local junior college.
▪ Miami’s baseball team has commitments from two of the nation’s top 25 baseball prospects — first baseman Triston Casas of American Heritage and Slade Cecconi, a 6-4 right-hander from Winter Park who throws 96-97 mph. Both players could bypass college and sign pro contracts, however.
American Heritage pitcher Bailey Montilla is also a Miami recruit and is more likely headed to college. He throws in the low 90s.
▪ University School power forward Vernon Carey Jr., the nation’s No. 2 basketball recruit in the Class of 2019, recently took an official visit to Michigan State. He has also visited Miami, where his father was a star offensive lineman. Carey Jr. is also considering Duke, North Carolina and Kansas.
Scottie Barnes, another University School star, is the nation’s No. 1 small forward prospect for the Class of 2020. The 6-7, 175-pounder has Miami, Kansas, LSU, Florida and Oregon on his list. The Hurricanes, with no one yet signed for the Class of 2018, have to hit on the Carey-Barnes U-School duo.
