This top recruit and high school junior has been in varsity football since 8th grade

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Sony Michel, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive tackle RJ McIntosh all have at least one thing in common.
They are all former South Florida high school stars who are expected to be selected within the first couple rounds of this year’s NFL Draft.
Three or four years from now, McIntosh’s younger brother, Kenny, could be in a similar spot. The University School running back is the state’s No. 14 prospect for the Class of 2019.
How good is Kenny McIntosh?
He’s been a varsity starter since the eighth grade, first at wide receiver and for the past three years as a 6-1, 205-pound running back.
“His size, speed, catching ability and all-around skill set make him unique,” University School coach Daniel Luque said. “In addition to running back and receiver, we’ve used him at defensive back, linebacker and even defensive end when we need a pass rush.”
McIntosh is so big and versatile that some scouts believe he will outgrow running back and end up at linebacker.
So far, though, he has made a major impact at running back, earning first-team All-Broward honors in each of the past two seasons.
As a sophomore, he totaled 1,214 yards and also grabbed two interceptions. And as a junior, he rushed for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught passes for 190 yards and one TD.
McIntosh has an upright running style in the fashion of other tall running backs. On the NFL level, think of the straight-up style that 6-3, 220-pound Eric Dickerson used in the 1980s and ‘90s, vaulting him to the Hall of Fame.
Colleges have surely taken notice of McIntosh’s talents, and the junior has narrowed his choices to Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Penn State.
That’s some stiff competition for the Hurricanes, who are considered a frontrunner at this early stage.
McIntosh is best friends with two University School teammates, defensive back Josh Sanguinetti and wide receiver Zay Flowers.
“It’s a strong possibility that they want to stay together for college because they have been on the same team for four or five years,” Luque said.
“They are more than just teammates — they are brothers. The coach that is smart enough can offer (scholarships) to all three.”
A “package deal” with Sanguinetti has been openly discussed. Sanguinetti, a 6-2, 175-pounder and the ninth-ranked player in Florida, has narrowed his list to Stanford, Miami and Ohio State, meaning that a package deal with the latter two schools is still possible.
Flowers, a 5-11, 165-pounder who also plays cornerback, is ranked No. 123 in Florida and does not yet have a Miami offer. His major-conference offers so far are from Boston College and Kentucky.
THIS AND THAT
▪ Dontae Lucas, the nation’s No. 8 offensive guard prospect in the Class of 2019, has transferred from Miami High to IMG. Lucas has Florida State, Miami, Alabama and Florida on his list.
▪ FIU has a strong Class of 2019 baseball recruit in Calvary Christian third baseman Raynel Delgado, a switch-hitter with power. He is the nation’s No. 100 prospect.
