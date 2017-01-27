Top running back prospect spurns Hurricanes

Four-star running back Anthony McFarland out of Maryland’s Dematha Catholic committed to his hometown Terrapins over the Miami Hurricanes on Friday morning.
It was a last-minute change of heart from McFarland, who was set to announce on Wednesday night but ultimately delayed it until Friday.
McFarland told Maryland coaches on Tuesday night he would be choosing Miami, but they got the blue-chip prospect to reconsider and the hometown pitch won out. McFarland announced his decision through Bleacher Report’s Snapchat page.
The Hurricanes have one other running back in the class — and Gulliver Prep’s Robert Burns is already enrolled at UM.
I AM 100% COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND .... ENOUGH SAID ... pic.twitter.com/HEw1HOwn6c— Macc (@AnttMacc_) January 27, 2017
With Joseph Yearby having declared for the NFL draft and Gus Edwards announcing his intentions to transfer, the Canes will most likely explore other options at the position in order to secure depth.
The coaching staff is excited about returning sophomore Travis Homer, and Trayone Gray also returns from a knee injury that forced him to miss last season.
Comments