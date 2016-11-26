St. Thomas Aquinas routs Mater Academy

Castro's Dead Celebration in 8th Street
Fidel Castro’s death led to impromptu street celebrations across Miami, in the heart of the Cuban exile community.
Traffic on W. 49 the Street in Hialeah was crawling as news of Fidel Castro's death spread. People were honking horns, banging pots and pans and waving flags. By Carli Teproff
Cuban President Raul Castro announced the death of his brother Fidel Castro on Cuban state media.
The crowd outside Versailles chanting 'Cuba so, Castro' No during the early morning hours of Sat., Nov. 26, 2016.
The reaction to the death of Fidel Castro outside Versailles in the early morning hours of Sat. Nov. 26, 2016.
People gather outside Versailles as news of the death of Fidel Castro spreads in the early morning hours on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016.
