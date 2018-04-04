Douglas-Coral Springs hit the big time at Marlins Park

The Miami Marlins were on their way to Philadelphia on Wednesday night. But that didn’t mean there wasn’t some very important baseball going on at Marlins Park.

That’s because, thanks to a terrific “reach-out” by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and team management a month ago, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High baseball team, a group of youngsters who have had to refocus their season following the horrific events of a Feb. 14 mass shooting that took 17 lives, got a wonderful and much-needed distraction.

Eagles players, along with their opponents, Coral Springs High Colts got to live baseball — big league style.

From the Jumbotron scoreboard in center field which had each players’ picture and bio when they came to bat, to meeting with Marlins players in the clubhouse earlier in the day before they boarded their plane for Philly, to being introduced player-by-player before the game and standing down each baseline, players got the red-carpet treatment.

When it was over, Douglas secured a 9-4 win over the Colts to raise its overall record to 8-3 and 4-0 in their district. But as happy as coach Todd Fitz-Gerald was over the result, it was perhaps more important that his players simply had a great time and enjoy the experience.

“This is just unbelievable,” Fitz-Gerald said. “What better thing could you ask for than to be standing here with your team playing in a major league ball park? It’s awesome. We just could not be more thankful to Derek Jeter and the Marlins group for allowing us the opportunity to come in here tonight and watch these kids enjoy themselves this way. How many kids can get to say they do something like this unless they become big leaguers.”

To say the Marlins have reached out to the Douglas community might be understating the fact. After hosting Douglas players at their Jupiter spring training headquarters on Feb. 23, nine days after the tragedy and wore Douglas caps along with the rest of the league that day, the Marlins and the Chicago Cubs wore maroon MSD patches with a ribbon on their jerseys during their opening four-game series last weekend. And they still aren’t done. The Marlins have designated April 15 as “Stoneman Douglas Day” at Marlins Park where all students and faculty will receive two free tickets to the game. Players were not made available to the media at any point but plenty of proud Douglas parents were present and accounted for, fully-adorned in their “Douglas-Strong” maroon T-shirts. “The Marlins have been amazing,” said Marnie Auerbach, mother of Douglas second baseman and South Alabama commit Brandon Auerbach before the game. “From first inviting them up to opening day of spring training, to wearing our hats on opening day to tonight to having a day for the school on April 15 — the Marlins are rock stars and we will never be able to thank them enough for what they have done.”

