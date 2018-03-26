Elite basketball prospect and Canes target wins state’s top honor

South Florida’s top boys’ basketball prospect has been named the state’s top player.
NSU University School junior Vernon Carey, Jr. was named Mr. Florida Basketball on Monday by the Florida Dairy Farmers Association less than a month after leading the Sharks to their first state championship.
Carey, Jr., rated the No. 2 prospect in the nation by ESPN, has numerous offers including UM, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Michigan State. He averaged 26.1 points and 10.4 rebounds this season.
Carey is the first player from South Florida to win the award since former Pine Crest star Brandon Knight won it in back-to-back seasons in 2009-2010. Knight and Carey are the only two winners from Broward County since the award’s inception in 1983.
MORE BASKETBALL
Longtime Cardinal Gibbons girls’ basketball coach Kevin Gordon is stepping down from his position with the Chiefs. Gordon has led Gibbons to a 176-77 record the past decade while making three trips to the state final four with three district titles along the way.
“Coach Gordon poured his heart and soul into our girls’ program,” Cardinal Gibbons athletic director Michael Morrill said. “He was a tireless worker and elevated the girls’ performance to great heights. Three straight trips to Lakeland is quite a legacy!”
SOFTBALL
▪ Speedball Classic — Coral Reef 18, Jensen Beach 3: Janelle Boyd 3-1, CG, 4 K, 3-3, 3 RBI; Top performers: Janessa Casanas 3-3, 3 RBI; Gigi Stouffer 3-3, 2 RBI; Kat Boix 2-2, 2 RBI; Lauren Mesa 2-2, RBI; Jenna Mulet 1-1, 2 RBI; Sam Triana 1-1, 2 RBI; CR 10-4.
▪ Speedball Classic — Doral Academy 12, Jensen Beach 7: WP: KC Machado. J. Figueroa, Machado, N. Gutierrez and B. Muniz 2 hits each; Dor 9-3.
▪ Speedball Classic — Doral Academy 11, Western 3: WP - KC Machado 7 IP, 2 ER; J. Figueroa 5 hits; A. Ramirez 3 hits.
▪ Speedball Classic — Doral Academy 16, Florida Christian 2: WP - D. Lake 5 IP; J. Figueroa 3 hits.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Cardinal Gibbions d. Pine Crest 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15: Reece Kramer 12 kills; Austin Cinci 5 blocks; JJ Yancey 9 digs.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. St. Thomas Aquinas: Reece Kramer 15 kills; JT Martin 10 kills, 6 blocks; Brad Leventhol 25 assists; JJ Yancey 10 digs.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Belen Jesuit 6, Columbus 5: Robert Fernandez 4 goals, 1 assist; Deiter Prussing and Lucas Rodriguez 1 goal each; Nico Smith 4 assists; Alejandro Candela 14 saves; Bel 11-1.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 15, Archbishop McCarthy 5: Crystal Williams 5 goals; Amanda Rivas 4 goals, 1 assist; Grace Barr 4 goals; Angie Rivas and Rylee Horton 2 goals, 1 assist each; CC 5-2.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 13, Westminster Academy 5: Bruno Rebessi 3 goals, 1 assist, 3 steals; Rene Peralta 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Richie Almagro 3 assists, 1 steal; Gul 15-5.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Belen Jesuit 7: Luksa Vlasic and Andrew Yurchak 3 goals each; Manuel Soto-Estella 2 goals; Arnaldo Castillo, Jacob Harkins, Kelby Bertolett, Dane Coniglio and Victor Faynberg one goal each; Gabriel Vandyke 7 saves.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 5, Ransom Everglades 4: Kelby Bertolett and Manuel Soto-Estela two goals each; Andrew Yurchak one goal; Gabriel Vandyke 7 saves.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Mourning 8: Manuel Soto-Estela and Luksa Vlasic 3 goals each; Kelby Bertolett and Victor Faynberg 2 goals each; Arnaldo Castillo, Dane Coniglio, Andrew Yurchak one goal each; Gabriel Vandyke 6 saves; STA 10-4.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 17, Westminster Academy 1: Alissa Pascual 6 goals, 2 assists, 5 steals; Anastasia Perez-Ternent 3 goals, 3 assists, 5 steals; Isa Cavallini 2 goals, 4 assists, 4 steals.
▪ Gulliver Prep 14, Miami Country Day 4: Shani Rupp 5 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals; Alissa Pascual 3 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Anastasia Perez-Ternent 2 goals, 1 assist, 3 steals; Gul 20-0.
