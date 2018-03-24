Reef girls, Columbus boys win GMAC track

After excelling all season in leading her girls’ soccer team to a deep playoff run, Coral Reef’s Rayquel Berry was in a much different role on Saturday afternoon.
Berry was in a track uniform and, not only was she competing, but she was winning. Berry won two different field events, the girls long jump and triple jump and helped her Reef girls track team to a surprising and first-ever championship in the GMAC track meet at Traz Powell Stadium.
Of course, it came with an asterisk and a very big one at that.
That’s because of who was not there on Saturday, that being the Northwestern girls’ team, which had dominated the GMAC event over the years.
Because of an altercation involving the Edison team last Tuesday in the stands during preliminary competition at Traz, coach Carmen Thomas and NW officials made a self-imposed decision to withdraw from Saturday’s event.
That opened the door for Southridge to possibly step through and take the title, but the Lady Cudas would have none of that.
Thanks to Berry’s wins and a big win from Krystal Rodriguez in the 800-meter run, Reef just barely edged out Southridge with 107 points to the Spartans’ 103.
“We just pulled together as a team rather than worrying about winning our individual events,” said Berry who will head to FIU to play soccer next year. “It was about finishing high in each event, not necessarily winning it. This is really exciting.”
For the second year in a row, Columbus dominated the competition on the boys’ side as the Explorers finished well ahead of second place Southridge 142 to 103.
The difference in the girls outcome could have come in that 800 as Rodriguez busted down the stretch to finish with a time of 2:27.57, barely edging out Southridge’s Jamesha Williams (2:28.98).
“I’m really happy that as a team we really went out and supported each other today,” Rodriguez said. “Even if they [Northwestern] had been here, it wasn’t going to change anything we were going to go out there and do and that’s compete to our fullest.”
The Barracuda’s relay team of Dominique Ford, Dalayni Etienne, Zynia Alvarez and Brianna Sinclair also came through with high finishes in both the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay races.
Never miss a local story.
“Just outstanding, some great individual achievements and some great teamwork out there today,” Coral Reef coach Quincy Smith said. “The girls have been working hard all year and it’s a great moment for this program. As far as Northwestern not being here today, we’ve competed with them in a few events this year and been a close second a few times so when they were not here, we clearly felt it was our window to jump through and we did.”
Columbus was led by a host of players from Chris Merritt football team with Tyler Harrell leading the way.
The Explorers’ wide receiver and Louisville commit was a winner in both the boys’ 100-meter dash (10.82) and the 200-meter dash (21.62) while Deshay Fernandes captured the boys’ 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:31.80.
Final team standings — Girls: 1. Coral Reef 107; 2. Southridge 103; 3. Killian 94; 4. Norland 54; 5. Krop 44; 6. North Miami 38; 7. South Dade 31; 8. Ferguson 22; 9. Edison 21; 10. Reagan 20. Boys: 1. Columbus 142; 2. Southridge 103; 3. Homestead 62; 4. South Dade 53; 5. Coral Reef 45.5; 6. Carol City 40; 7. North Miami 36.5; 8. Central 29; 9. Krop 23; 10. Coral Park 21
Girls’ individual winners: Pole Vault: Anna Arriaga, Ferguson, 7-05.75; Long Jump: Rayquel Berry, Coral Reef, 18-05.00; Triple Jump: Rayquel Berry, Coral Reef, 38-02.75; Shot Put: Brianna Cox, Southridge, 34-07.00; Discus Throw: Keri Allen, North Miami, 92-09; High Jump: Arielle Ho: Varela, 5-05.25; 100 Meter Hurdles – Rayniah Jones, Southridge, 14.47; 100 Meter Dash – Pebbles Scott, Norland, 12.33; 1600 Meter Run – Jordan Shapiro, Palmetto, 5:15.44; 400 Meter Dash – Kasia Cooper, Southridge, 56.82; 300 Meter Hurdles – Rayniah Jones, Southridge, 43.75; 800 Meter Run – Krystal Rodriguez, Coral Reef, 2:27.57; 200 Meter Dash – Pebbles Scott, Norland, 24.68; 3200 Meter Run – Rahyah Andressohn, South Dade, 10:46.72. Boys’ individual winners: Pole Vault: Richard Williams, Homestead, 10-11.75; Long Jump: Amir Augustin, Central, 21-07.50; Triple Jump: Jamahl Melvin, South Dade, 44-05.50; Shot Put: Gary Cooper, Columbus, 49-02.50; Discus Throw: Ruben Enriquez, South Dade, 121-00; High Jump: Andre Foster, Southridge, 6-02.00; 110 Meter Hurdles – Kameron Davis, Southridge, 14.38; 100 Meter Dash – Tyler Harrell, Columbus, 10.82; 1600 Meter Run – Deshay Fernandes, Columbus, 4:31.80; 400 Meter Dash – Xzavier Henderson, Columbus, 49.36; 300 Meter Hurdles – Kameron Davis, Southridge, 38.52; 800 Meter Run – Deshay Fernandes, Columbus, 1:56.97; 200 Meter Dash – Tyler Harrell, Columbus, 21.62; 3200 Meter Run – Hunter Dobbs, Coral Reef, 10:17.66
BASEBALL
▪ Miami Springs 16, Reagan 0: WP: Joel Gonzelez 3 IP, 4 Ks; Carlos Rey 2-3, RBI; Steve Torres 2-3, 3 RBI; MS: 12-1.
SOFTBALL
▪ Westminster Christian 8, Tampa Carrollwood 3: WP - Brooklyn Maguire (5-3) 3 IP, 3 Ks; Susana Perez 2-3, 3 RBI; Hailey Donovan 2-4, 2R; Victoria Perez 2-4, 2R. WC: 11-3
▪ Lourdes 16, Monsignor Pace 3: Nicole Gonzalez 3-4 (3 RBI, 2 RS), Brooke Filliben 3-4 (3 RS, RBI), Catherine Ullivarri 3-3 (2 RS, RBI), Stephanie Iglesias (3B, 3 RBI), Katerina Pila 3-4 (3 RBI, RS) Winning Pitcher: Nora Zubillaga 13-4 (Team Record 14-4)
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Braddock d. Monsignor Pace 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-20): Randy Inguanzo 21 asst; Alex Cabana 6 kills; Eric Garcia 7 digs, 3 aces, 12 pts. BRAD: 7-2
▪ Belen Jesuit d. Archimedean 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-13): Eric Diaz 10 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Nicolas Sosa 9 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Mario Cobo 8 kills, 2 blocks. BEL: 9-2.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Windermere Prep d. North Broward Prep 11-9: For NBP; Charlie Khalil 3 goals, 1 assist; Shane Porter 3 goals; Chris Peter 1 goal, assist; Liam Randhawa and Gavin Bloder 1 goal each; O’Khari Hughes assist.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 9, University School 8 (OT): Chris Benestad assist; James Foster 5 goals, 3 assists, game-winner in OT; Michael Shawver goal; Payton Goodrich 2 assists; Charlie Diamond 2 goals; Hart Arnold goal and assist.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 17, Mourning 5: Anastasia Perez-Ternent 3 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal; Alissa Pascual 4 goals, 2 assists, 7 steals; Shani Rupp 1 goal, 3 assists, 2 steals.
▪ Gulliver Prep 18, MAST Academy 6: Niki Aulicino 6 goals, 6 assists, 2 steals; Alissa Pascual 4 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Luciana Diaz-Albadan 9 blocks, 1 steal. GP: 18-0.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 15, Columbus 3: Brandon Dunnigan 4 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Rene Peralta 4 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Philip Gubbins 2 assists, 3 steals.
▪ Gulliver Prep 15, MAST Academy 9: Rene Peralta 6 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals; Bruno Rebessi 1 goal, 6 assists, 3 steals; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 3 goals, 3 assists, 3 goals.
▪ Gulliver Prep 11, Miami Country Day 3: Bruno Rebessi 4 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals; Rene Peralta 5 goals, 1 assist, 5 steals; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 2 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals. GP: 14-5
▪ Belen Jesuit 10, Boca Raton 4: Joey Balerdi 6 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Jose Chaviano 1 goal; Chris Galliano 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 steals; Matthew Watkins 1 goal, 5 steals, 1 assist; Raul Rodriguez 1 goal;Pablo Puga 2 assists; Kevin Ferguson 7 saves. BEL 9-4.
Comments