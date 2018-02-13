Lourdes edges Cypress Bay in Overtime

All night long, Mia Atrio was patient.
Taking on Cypress Bay for the third year in a row on the Lightning’s field in a Region 4-5A final and with her Lourdes girls soccer team struggling to get any quality offensive chances, the sophomore forward waited her turn.
And when she got it, she delivered when it counted most. Six minutes into the first overtime in a game devoid of many scoring chances all night, Atrio took a perfect pass from Taylor Cosio and broke free down the left side. When Cypress Bay keeper Sofia Julien went out to meet her, she didn’t get there in time. Atrio tapped the ball to her right and it dribbled into the net giving the Bobcats a dramatic 1-0 overtime win and third consecutive birth in the state final four.
Lourdes (24-1) will have its biggest challenge yet as the Bobcats will travel north to take on nationally-ranked Boca Raton on Friday night in a 5A state semifinal. Lourdes dropped a 3-0 decision to Boca at home in last year’s state semi but partially avenged that by knocking them off 2-1 in early December.
Never miss a local story.
“I knew it was golden goal so when Taylor gave me a great pass I knew I had the defense beat down the left side,” said Atrio. “Then I saw the keeper come out but I knew she had jumped too late and that I’d be able to beat her. Once I did, I just tapped it toward the net and what a great feeling.”
Region 4-3A Final: Plantation American Heritage 2, North Ft. Myers 0.
Never mind the fact that they failed to win their district for the first time in 18 years. When it came time to deliver when it counted, that’s what the Plantation American Heritage girls soccer team did.
The Patriots completed a three game road gauntlet on Tuesday night by traveling to the west coach and defeating North Fort Myers, punching their seventh straight trip to the state final four.
After a scoreless first half, Marlee Fray came through for the Patriots with a pair of second half goals while Elizabeth Matei pitched the shutout in front of the net.
Things won’t get any easier for the Patriots as they will hit the road again on Friday night, traveling to Merritt Island to take on the defending 3A state champions in an effort to avenge a 2-0 loss to the same team at home last year.
Region 4-4A Final: Archbishop McCarthy 2, Riviera Beach Suncoast 1.
Having struggled most of the night and down 1-0 with just 13 minutes left, there was no panic on the Archbishop McCarthy sidelines.
And it paid off as the Mavericks, fresh off a stunning upset of St. Thomas Aquinas in a regional semi last week, rallied to score twice in the last 13 minutes to pull out the win.
And with that, McCarthy (22-1-2) advances to the programs first ever state final four where the Mavericks will travel to the west coast on Friday night to take on Estero in a 4A state semifinal.
Sofia Mallardi scored the game-tying goal with 13 minutes left and Kimmy Cover followed with the game-winner three minutes later.
Region 4-2A Final: West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy 2, Gulliver 1 (OT)
Gulliver was less than a minute away from upsetting defending 2A state champions Oxbridge on its home field before a foul in the box and ensuing penalty kick by Oxbridge tied the game. The Thunderwolves then scored eight minutes into overtime to record the win.lead here
SOFTBALL
▪ Southwest 16, Coral Park 6: Jessica Solares reached base 5 times and scored 5 times Gabriela Brenes 2-for-2. Ailen Hernandez 2B.
▪ American 15, Hialeah Gardens 0: W: Ashley Alfonso (1-0), 4 IP, 12 Ks, No Hitter, 0 ER; 2 for 2, 2 RBIs, BB L: Mena. Top Performers: Snezshana Stojkovic 3 for 3; 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R. Melanie Arauz 2 for 3; 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R, BB, 3 SB. Tyenna Colon 1 for 2; 2 RBIs, 2 R, 3 BB. AM: 1-0.
▪ TERRA 13, Westland Hialeah 2: Terra: Berger 2-4 1Hr 3 RBI, 2 runs scored, Arellano 3-5 1 RBI, Sanchez 2-3 1RBI, Wagner 1-4, 1RBI, Villares 1-2, Ruiz 2-3 2 runs, Vazquez 1-4. SB: Arellano 3, Sanchez 1, Villares 1, Ruiz 2, Perez 2, Vazquez 1. WP: Veronnica Sanchez, 1 hitter, 10Ks.
▪ Carrollton 12, Palmer Trinity 7: WP: Florez (1-0). LP: Torres. Top Performers: Caroline Dowell-Esquivel 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, Melanie Florez 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, Vanessa Lopez-Trujillo 2-3, 3 RBI.
▪ Hialeah 17, Krop 2: WP: Sabrina Heres (1-0) 4 innings, 5 K’s, 0 bb’s. Top performers: J.D. Barrio 2-2 with a HR, 3 rbis, 4 runs, Samantha Pham 2-2 with 2 singles, 3 rbis, Natalie Ayala 2-3 with 2 singles and 1 RBI
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ American Heritage Plantation vs. Calvary Christian Academy: Boys Singles AH: 4-1. Adam Duan (AH) d. 1. M. Mendez (CCA) 8-5, S. Stam (CCA) d. 2. J. Thompson (AH) 3-8. Myles Gonzalez (AH) d. 3. Caleb Keller (CCA) 8-0. Arartik Marwah (AH) d. 4. Juan Moscoso (CCA) 8-0. L. Garcia (AH) d. 5. Diego Rey (CCA) 8-1. Boys Double Results (2-0) CCA. M. Mendez & S. Stem (CCA) d. 1. A. Duan & A. Marwah (AH) 8-6. C. Keller & J. Moscoso (CCA) d. 2. A. Abdou & J. Martin Arreseigor (AH) 8-5
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ American Heritage Plantation vs. Calvary Christian Academy: Girls Singles AH 4-1. C. Khan (CCA) d. 1. E. Stouch (AHS) 9-7 tiebreaker 7-5. E. Chevrier (AH) d. 2. V. Guevara (CCA) 8-0. K. Gramanzini (AH) d. 3. V. Rodriguez (CCA) 8-0. N. Rossi (AH) d. 4. S. Quintannila (CCA) 8-1. L. Williams (AH) d. 5. D. Moore (CCA) 8-0; Girls Doubles: AH 2-0: J. Lamy & E. Krishnaraj (AH) defeated 1. V. Rodriguez & S.Quintannila (CCA) 8-2. E. Stouch & E. Chevrier (AH) default (CCA).
▪ TERRA d. Cutler Bay 7-0. Singles: G. Hernandez 8-0, N. Cinquino 8-0, K. Lefley 8-0, A. Almeyda-Sanchez 8-0, M. Fajardo 8-2:Doubles: S. Monzón/P. Pascual 8-0
▪ Coral Reef d. Lourdes. 6-1: Singles: 1: E. Yaroshuk(CR) 6-3, 6-3 over P. Socarras(Lourdes). 2: A. Castillo (Lourdes) 7-5, 6-2 over C. Jacobo(CR). 3: J. Bustamante(CR) 6-1, 6-0 over I. Espino(Lourdes). 4: C. Briscoe(CR) 6-4, 2-6, 10-4 over B. Adrian(Lourdes). 5: A. Tacoronte(CR) 6-0, 6-0 over A. Arrizabalaga(Lourdes): Doubles: 1: Yaroshuk/Bustamante(CR) 8-2 over Socarras/Arrizabalaga(Lourdes). 2: Tacoronte/Vasserman(CR) 8-2 over Cortes/Torres(Lourdes)
BOYS WATER POLO
▪ Miami High 11 Coral Reef 4: Martin Stern (Miami) 3 Goals, Kelvin Rivera (Miami) 3 Goals, Toby Sanchez (Cutler Bay) 3 Goals
GIRLS WATER POLO
▪ Coral Reef 11, Miami High 7: Alanna Alfonso (Cutler Bay) 4 Goals, Anne Moya (Cutler Bay) 3 Goals, Ciara Torres (Miami) 2 Goals, Isabella Mendieta (Miami) 2 Goals.
Comments