Ferguson tops Miami High for girls GMAC basketball title

Like two prizefighters feeling each other out in the ring, Miami High and Ferguson, the two best girls’ basketball teams in Miami-Dade County, went at it on Thursday night.
At stake was a GMAC championship trophy, which went to Ferguson following a 53-41 win in the Falcons’ gym. But as much as they enjoyed winning their second consecutive GMAC title, they knew there could be much much more at stake the next time they meet.
Barring any major upsets, both teams, like they did a year ago, are on a collision course to meet in the regional finals on Feb. 23 — with a trip to the state final four in Lakeland on the line.
“We just haven’t been challenged much all year as far as local games and we definitely needed a game like this tonight to see where we’re at,” said Ferguson head coach Tom Jicha, who saw his team improve to 22-4, with all four losses coming against out-of-town teams in out-of-town tournaments. “And what I saw was a great deal of sloppiness on our part. Even though we won, I’ll show the girls the tape on this one because if we go to their gym in a few weeks and play the way we did tonight, we might not get the same result.”
After a close first half, the Falcons used the third quarter to pull away from a 29-24 halftime lead, outscoring the Stingarees (21-4) 19-10 in the third quarter and were never threatened in the fourth. FIU commit Sheslanie Laureano led the way for Ferguson with 15 points while the team’s other FIU commit, Cheyanne Daniels, pulled down 10 rebounds. Miami High’s Colleen Bucknor led all scorers with 19.
FERG (22-4): Laureano 15, Charlton 10, Pineda 8, Y. Rodriguez 7, Daniels 6, Hunter 5, Terry 2. MHS (21-3): Whitley 9, Bucknor 19, J. Rodriguez 8, Gomez 3, Scott 2. Three pointers: Laureano 3, Charlton 2, J. Rodriguez 2, Whitley, Gomez. Rebounds: Daniels 10. Assists: Pineda 2. Steals: Y. Rodriguez 9. Half: FERG 29-24.
Bill Daley
Never miss a local story.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Gulliver (17-5) 62, Doral Academy 42: GP (17-5): Pinder 26, Sanders 25, Haymore 10, Joseph 1. Half: GP 32-24.
▪ St. Brendan 54, Ransom Everglades 41: STB (20-4): Prieto 22, Armas 11, Diaz 6, Fraga 6, Soublette 5, Varios 2, Gonzalez 2. Rebounds: Alonso 6, Diaz 6. Steals: Alonso 4.
▪ Carrollton, 60, RASG Hebrew Academy 33: CAR (12-6): Mas 16, Paneque 15, Shriver 13, Eathakotti 10, McCarthy-Levy 2, Rabassa 2, McWhorter 2. Three pointers: Mas 3, Paneque. Rebounds: Shriver 8. Assists: Paneque 5. Half: CAR 32-16.
▪ SLAM 33, Mater Academy 29: SLAM (19-6): Franco 14, Perez 11, Garcia 8. MA: Lamos 13, Alexander 10, Ramirez 6.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Palmer Trinity 56, Somerset Palm Glades 36: PT (13-5): Bess 29, Friedland 10, Deribeaux 8. SPG: Lee 18. Three-pointers: Lee 2, Deribeaux 2, Bess, Cuellar. Rebounds: Bess 12. Steals: Deribeaux 3, Diaz 3. Assists: Friedland 2. Half: 20-20.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ District semifinal: LaSalle 3, Edison 1: LAS: 12-2-2
▪ District semifinal: Gulliver Prep 7, Keys Gate 1: Carlos Arguello 2 goals, Juan Mengoni 1 goal, Christain Hoyos 4 assists. GP: 13-2-1
▪ District 12-5A semifinal: Monarch 2, Boca Raton 1 (OT)
▪ District 12-5A semifinal: Delray Atlantic 2, Douglas 1 (6-5 PKs)
▪ District 15-3A semifinal: American Heritage 5, Coconut Creek 0: Diego Gargiulo 2 goals, Miles Walters, Ryan McGowan and Morris Senior 1 goal each. Cale Torres, Alex Wallace and Benji Grossi 1 assist each. AH: 15-1-3.
Comments