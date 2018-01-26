Three girls compete in Broward wrestling championships

The evolution and subsequent progression of female high school wrestlers has made a dent into the predominantly male sport.
On Friday at the first day of the Broward County Athletic Association wrestling championships at Blanche Ely High, three females officially were entered as competitors.
They were Ashley Jeudy of Miramar at 106 pounds, and Akira Collins of Plantation and Sara Ochoa of Douglas at 160 pounds.
All three had their reasons for trying the sport.
Never miss a local story.
“I do jiujitsu, and I wanted to compete in a sport that would help me be better in martial arts,” Ochoa said. “So I decided to take up wrestling. I’m a lot better than I was last year. It’s co-ed because I’m there, but it shouldn’t make a difference. I fit in just as well as them.”
Her day was short-lived, losing to Jon Currington (Dillard) and Seth Rivera (West Broward) by pin.
Jeudy was a bit more fortunate. After losing to Gabe Cajete of Hollywood Hills in her first match, Jeudy advanced into the second round of wrestlebacks when she pinned Tedaine Pierre of Flanagan in 2:24. Her day was over in the next round of consolation matches.
“Sometimes the guys are stronger than me, but I don’t think of them as a different gender,” Jeudy said. “The sport is interesting, somewhat like martial arts.”
Collins lost her first-round match to Eric Scarbrough of Cooper City by pin and lost in the first round of consolations.
Cardinal Gibbons leads the championship with 148.5 points. Cypress Bay is second with 109 points, and Coral Springs is third with 87 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Gulliver Prep. 75, LaSalle 49: GP (13-7): Mashburn 28, Idlett 15, LaMonica 10, Howard 6, Taylor 5, McWhorter 5, Perry 4, Manasara 2 LS: Goff 10, Xirinach 9, Bernabeu 8, Ramirez 8, Burelo 6, Rice 6, Delgado 2. Three pointers: Mashburn 2, Goff 2, Burelo 2, Idlett, Bernabeu, Xirinach. Rebounds: LaMonica 8. Assists: Idlett 4
▪ Hialeah Gardens 57, Hialeah 44: HG (12-6): Galezo 15, Suarez 12, Alic 11, Marin 6, Lopez 5, Borrell 4, Napoles 2, Duncan 2. HIA (3-11): Martinez 19, Vione 12, Palenice 6, Storr 4, Jordan 2, Gay 1. Rebounds: Borrell 4. Assists: Suarez 5. Steals: Marin 7. Three pointers: Galezo 5
▪ North Miami 76, Miami High 49: Guillaume 18 pts, 10 assists, 4 steals. Hart 26pts, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks. Charles 12 pts, 5 rebounds
▪ Palmer Trinity 48, Somerset Academy South 42: PT (12-3): Bess 16, Macaulay 12, Deribeaux 10. SOM: Collins 12, Naranjo 9, Guerrero 9. Half: SOM 27-18. Three-pointers: Deribeaux 2, Bess, Guerrero. Rebounds: Bess 8. Steals: Friedland 3. Assists: Friedland 5.
▪ Doral Academy 47, Coral Gables 40: DOR: Nuñez 13, Ayesa 12, R, Perez 11, K. Perez 7, Bush 2, Mercado 2. CG: Dawkins 16, Ramirez 10, Brown 7, Davis 3, Hall 2, Walker 2 . Half: CG 19-14. Three pointers: Ayesa 3, Dawkins 2, Nuñez
▪ South Miami 70 Ferguson 39:SM: Flenor 14, T. Dean 14, Cerphy 10, Damon 10, A. Dean 8, Sanders 7, Hill 3, Bujuan 2, Menendez 2. FERG: Martinez 19, Rawls 6, Abad 5, Hanner 3, Diens 2, Campos 2, Abraham 2. Rebounds: Flenor 11. Assists: Dean 10. Steals: Dean 4. Blocks: Sanders 6. Half: SM 32-11
▪ SLAM 68, Mater Academy 67: SLAM: Poitier 16, Solano 16, Pacheco 13, Garcia 12. MA: Harris 16, Pondexter 12, Berrill 12. Three pointers: Pondexter 4, Pacheco 2, Garcia 2, Solano
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ St. Brendan 59, Reagan 1: STB (17-4): Prieto 15, Armas 10, Viaros 10, Fraga 7, Diaz 5, Gonzalez 4, Escobar 4, Rodriguez 2, Alonso 2. Rebounds: Alonso 8. Steals: Armas 7.
▪ Killian 44, Homestead 22: KIL (14-4): Johnson 10, Washington 10, Tamia Grant 8, Cannon 5, Schafer 5, Bell 3, Major 2, Tamara Grant 1. HOM: Calderon 11, Macedo 6, Molina 5. Rebounds: Cannon 16. Assists: Tamia Grant 4. Blocks: Tamara Grant 3. Half: KIL 26-10.
▪ Booker T. Washington 50, South Dade 39: BTW: Godwin 16, Hallmon 12, Nelson 7, Lambert 5, Jones 5, Pierre-Louis 5. SD: Bailey 12, Pompey 10, Portillo 6, Warren 2. Three pointers: Lambert, Pierre-Louis.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Ransom Everglades 7, St. Brendan 1: Nico Guerini 3 goals, Josh Solesbury, Nic Stone, Nico Sabogal, Roberto Palacino 1 goal each. RE 9-8-2.
▪ American Heritage Plantation 5, Naples Barron Collier 0: Morris Senior, Alex Wallace, Sebastian Vidarte, Fernando Chamorro, Alex Ducheine 1 goal each. Assists: Benjamin Grossi (2), Diego Gargiulo, Terrance Wilder. AH: 14-1-3.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 5 Coconut Creek 2: Griffin Cerra 3 goals, Daton Montiel, Vincenzo Forte 1 each. Assists: Jonny Kass 3, Chris Benedstad, Vincenzo Forte 1 each.
▪ Archimedean 2, Hialeah Educational 0: Nathan Welsh 2 goals, Tyler Pertain, Christian Moreira 1 assist each. ARCH: 9-4-3.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ District 15-4A championship: St, Thomas Aquinas 4, Archbishop McCarthy 0: Chloe O’Neill 2 goals, Maddie Grushoff 1 assist, Kailey Homoky shutout. STA: 12-1-1
▪ District 15-1A championship: Archimedean 3, SLAM Academy 1: Arch: Isabella Garcia 2 goals, Alexa Krochmal 1 goal, Emely Acobo assist. ARCH: 17-2
Comments