South Dade’s Fralon Warren gets one last hurrah at QB for Public All-Stars

After dealing with the frustration of being replaced as his team’s quarterback last season, South Dade’s Fralon Warren got exactly what he wanted on Saturday evening.
Warren got to play quarterback one last time before he goes to college and took maximum advantage of the opportunity. Warren played every snap and led his Public All-Stars to a 21-6 victory over the Private team in the Ninth Annual Tru Sports Foundation Private vs. Public All Star game at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar.
Warren, who quarterbacked his South Dade team in 2016 before having to take a backseat last season when freshman Torrey Morrison took over, completed 15-of-26 passes for 149 yards. He also did some damage with his feet as well, rushing for 49 yards on eight carries. For his efforts, Warren was named the game’s Offensive MVP as the Public stars snapped a 4-4 tie in the series and now lead 5-4.
“It was a pretty frustrating year for sure,” said Warren, who was moved to wide receiver last season and played some quarterback on a handful of snaps. “But sometimes part of maturing as a person is knowing that you have to make sacrifices for the better of the team so that’s what I did.
Never miss a local story.
“Having said that, I was really excited about playing quarterback tonight because this was my last high school game, and I really wanted to play the position I really love. It felt good to get my hands on the ball again and play the position I’ve been playing my whole life.”
Warren was also the beneficiary of a great defensive effort by his team as the Public defense, led by Carol City defensive end Sharron Chester, completely shut down the Private squad all game long.
The Private team finished with just 75 yards of total offense and five first downs. Chester recorded a pair of sacks and was named the game’s Defensive MVP.
“It was all about coming in here and playing some shutdown D today and that’s what we did,” said Chester, who has a visit lined up to NW Oklahoma State next week. “Just told my guys go out there and hit ’em in the mouth, and they’ll lay down. I had a lot of family in the stands today so it feels great to do this in front of them.”
The Private team’s only score came in the first quarter when Gulliver Prep’s CJ Calero scooped up a botched punt snap and rambled 25 yards for a score and 6-0 lead.
It was all Public from there as Carol City running back and University of Miami commit Camron Davis took off on a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the ensuing two-point conversion gave his team an 8-6 lead at the break.
Warren took the second half kickoff drove his offense 75 yards in 12 plays, Carol City running back Volaskis Watkins finishing it off with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 15-6. Carol City made it a clean sweep in touchdowns when Legend Moore scored from 5 yards out with four minutes left to seal the win.
“A tremendous effort by all of the kids tonight, especially Fralon, who really stepped up and played exceptionally well,” said Carol City’s Benedick Hypollite, who coached the Public team to victory for the second year in a row. “Kudos to [Tru Sports Foundation founder] Mario Smith for putting on what has now become a premier event in South Florida.”
Comments