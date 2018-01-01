This girls’ basketball team beat a nationally ranked powerhouse to win Junior Orange Bowl Classic

After suffering four close losses by a combined seven points during out-of-town tournaments, the Ferguson girls’ basketball team was determined to get it right late Saturday night.
And that’s exactly what the Falcons did.
Taking on nationally ranked Bolingbrook High from the Chicago area, Ferguson, after suffering through a frustrating three quarters of ice-cold shooting and turnovers, overcame an eight-point deficit with less than six minutes left to rally for a 52-45 win to capture the Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at Palmetto High School.
It looked like Miami-Dade County would make it a clean sweep of the tournament in the late game when South Miami took a 49-35 lead over Bullis High (from Potomac, Maryland) into the fourth quarter.
But the Cobras went cold and Bullis got hot as it rallied for a 80-71 win in overtime to take the boys’ championship.
“I just kept telling them in the huddle at each time to just stay with it and stay with it and eventually it would come,” Ferguson coach Tom Jicha said. “We lean on our full-court press to create turnovers, but you have to score in order to do that, and we were struggling for the longest time.
“Once we started putting points on the board, that allowed us to apply our full-court press. which created the turnovers.”
Down 41-33 with 5:48 left, the Falcons stormed back behind Natalia Pineda and freshman Amari Hunter.
Pineda finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line, and Hunter finished with 15 points, most of those coming from the free-thrown line as she nailed 9 of 12,
South Miami (10-2) jumped out to an early lead on Bullis and maintained a double-digit margin throughout, leading by 14 headed to the fourth.
But the combination of Chris Menendez and Lee Flenor fouling out and the red-hot shooting of Bullis guard Frevado “Vado” Morse doomed the Cobras, who actually rallied from a 64-60 deficit in the final 40 seconds of regulation, forcing overtime on a Markeis Danon putback layup with 15 seconds left.
But South Miami had no answer for Morse, a senior Mount Saint Mary commit who finished with a game-high 41 points, 30 of them coming after the third (18 in the fourth and 12 in OT).
GIRLS’ CONSOLATION
▪ Adianez (Puerto Rico) 58, Miami High 44: The Lady Stingarees took a 28-20 lead to the locker room at halftime but couldn’t sustain the momentum, getting outscored 38-16 in the second half by the girls from Puerto Rico and settled for a fourth-place finish. Jannifer Rodriguez and Colleen Bucknor led the way for Miami High (10-3) with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
BOYS’ CONSOLATION
▪ Roman Catholic (PA) 70, Palmetto 63: After giving up the first nine points of the fourth quarter, Palmetto found itself trailing Roman Catholic High School (from the Philadelphia area) 54-43. But the Panthers (9-5) fought back, cutting RC’s lead to two with two minutes left before fading down the stretch. Josmel Martinez (17 points) led the way for Palmetto (9-5), and Jovan Debrito (12) Danielo Castellano (11) and Jordan Hamburger (11) all scored in double figures.
Boys’ basketball
▪ Junior Orange Bowl Classic — SEMIFINAL — Bullis 75, Palmetto 51: BULLIS ( 9-3): Frevado Morse 3, Kolin Lewis 7, Nendah Tarke 17, Phillip Smith 11, Lewis Wilson 2, Malcolm Alexander 5, Erik Reynolds 1, Cole Hanin 4, Lincoln Yeuter 19, CJ Amsellem 6. PALMETTO ( 9-4): Danielo Castellano 22, Noah Louis 4, Jordan Hamburger 11, Alex Rodriguez 4, Josmel Martinez 7, Jordan Lopez 3.
3-pt FG: Smith 1, Alexander 1, Castellano 4, Hamburger 2, Lopez 1. Rebounds: Tarke 7, Martinez 5. Assists: Lewis 3, Castellano 2, Louis 2, Starks 2. Steals: Tarke 2, Reynolds 2, Castellano 2.
▪ SEMIFINAL — South Miami 62, Roman Catholic 43 —SOUTH MIAMI ( 8-1) — Kendre Hill 7, Toru Dean 30, Markeis Danon 7, Lee Flenor 15, Chris Menendez 3. ROMAN CATHOLIC ( 3-3): Louie Wild 3, Allen Betrand 6, Lynn Greer III 14, Hakim Hart 9, Seth Lundy 9, John Kelly 2.
3-pt FG: Hill 1, 2, Hart 2, Lundy 1. Rebounds: Dean 12, Betrand 6. Assists: Hill 1, Danon 1, Bujon 1, Sanders 1, Wild 2. Steals: Dean 4, Lundy 2.
▪ 7th place game North Miami 107, Gulliver 72 — NORTH MIAMI ( 10-4): Jonas Guillaume 7, Anthony Bazan 3, Aaron Smith 3, Richard Charles 43, Victor Hart 21, Shaamar Andrews 6, Reynald Laurent 24. GULLIVER ( 7-6): Diego Lamonica 3, Gabe Taylor 9, Jamal Mashburn Jr. 28, DSean Perry 2, Tony Sanders 20, Jace Howard 10.
3-pt FG: Bazan 1, Charles 11, 1, Laurent 8, Taylor 1, Mashburn Jr. 3, Sanders 4. Rebounds: Hart 12, Howard 8. Assists: Guillaume 6, Smith 6, Charles 6, Taylor 5. Steals: Hart 2, Laurent 2, Taylor 1, Perry 1.
▪ 5th place game — Scarsdale 58, Western 50 — WESTERN ( 9-3): Emmanuel Toribio 21, Joshua Silverman 4, Jonathan Vilchez 24, Kevin Rodriguez 3, Gianfranco Obradovich 3, Steven Flores 11, Paul Harrington 4. SCARSDALE ( 7-3): Nash Goldman 15, Joey Lane 2, Jared Shulman 12, Evan Maroney 5, Cole Kattan 6, Trevor Nossel 6, William Hoffman 10, Evan Huo 2.
3-pt FG: Toribio 5, Rodriguez 1, Obradovich 1, Flores 1, Goldman 2, Shulman 1. Rebounds: Vilchez 3, Obradovich 3, Flores 3, Harrington 3, Kattan 5, Hoffman 5. Assists: Rodriguez 4, Hoffman 8. Steals: Silverman 2, Maroney 2.
▪ Junior Orange Classic results — Scarsdale 58, Gulliver 57 —SCARSDALE ( 6-3): Nash Goldman 29, Jared Shulman 8, Evan Maroney 2, Cole Kattan 7, Trevor Nossel 20, William Hoffman 4. GULLIVER ( 7-5): Diego Lamonica 4, Frankie Idlett 10, Jamal Mashburn Jr. 20, Tony Sanders 15, Jace Howard 8. 3-pt FG: Goldman 2, Shulman 1, Kattan 1, Idlett 3, Mashburn Jr. 3, Sanders 1. Rebounds: Kattan 6, Howard 6. Assists: Goldman 4, Shulman 4, Hoffman 4, Howard 5. Steals: Goldman 3, Shulman 3, Taylor 2.
▪ Bullis 70, Gulliver 68 — BULLIS (8-3): Frevado Morse 28, Kolin Lewis 4, Nendah Tarke 13, Phillip Smith 2, Erik Reynolds 2, Lincoln Yeuter 10, CJ Amsellem 11. GULLIVER (7-4): Diego Lamonica 4, Gabe Taylor 13, Griffin Schweitzer 3, Jamal Mashburn Jr. 23, Tony Sanders 22, Jace Howard 3.
3-pt FG: Morse 3, Amsellem 1, Mashburn Jr. 1, Sanders 2, Howard 1. Rebounds: Tarke 6, Yeuter 6, Amsellem 6, Howard 19. Assists: Morse 6, Taylor 5. Steals: Morse 2, Yeuter 2, Lamonica 1, Taylor 1, Mashburn Jr. 1, Sanders 1.
▪ Western 65, North Miami 49 — WESTERN ( 9-2): Emmanuel Toribio 28, Joshua Silverman 6, Lavar Miller Jr. 5, Jonathan Vilchez 11, Kevin Rodriguez 2, Gianfranco Obradovich 2, Steven Flores 6, Paul Harrington 5. NORTH MIAMI ( 9-4): Jonas Guillaume 7, Brandon Monestime 2, Richard Charles 12, Marc Victor Hart 16, Shaamar Andrews 2, Reynald Laurent 4, Carlos Hart 2, Chamon Metayer 4. 3-pt FG: Toribio 6, Miller Jr. 1, Harrington 1, Charles 2. Rebounds: Vilchez 9, Guillaume 7. Assists: Silverman 3, Vilchez 3, Obradovich 3), Guillaume 3. Steals: Vilchez 4, Charles 2, Hart 2.
▪ Westminster Christian Holiday Tournament — Westminster 87, Columbus South 80: Westminster: M. Montalvo 36, J. Henderson 4, ,L. McCormick 21 D. Taylor 6, C. Hernandez 18, J. Lezcano 2, A. Torres 3. Columbus South: T. Watkins 14, N. Galloway 12, D. White 2, ,J. Green 10, J. Carter 9, T. Adams 3, M. Johnson 23. 3-pointers: M. Montavlo 5, D. Taylor 2, L. McCormick 2, C. Hernandez 3. T. Watkins 2, W. Willams 1. Rebounds: J. Henderson 10. Assist: M. Montavlo 10.
▪ Southridge 57, SLAM 65: Southridge: C. Bedgood 29, Quiones 11, Dequerreje 6, Osceola 9. SLAM: Pacheco 6, Garcia 13, Solano 10, Potier 17, Leverett 8, Fisher 8, Neely 2. 3-pointers: Garcia 1, Poitier 1. Southridge 3-pointers: Bedgood 4, Quiones 2.
▪ Terra 38, South Dade 70: Terra: J. Swihart 10, M. Kotkin 8, G. Quiones 4, A. Aguila 5, J. Citroneeley 2, J.Navarro 5, B. Makrackine 2, B. Mcline 2, A Jorrein 2. South Dade: J. Moreno 4, G. Lipscomb 16, Y. Gonzalez 24, T. Stevenson 8, L. Jepshse 5, M. Regalado11, J. Moreno 4. 3-pointers: M. Katkin 2, J. Swihart 1, J. Navarro 1. Y. Gonzlaez 4, M. Regalado 1.
▪ Westwood 87 Columbus Centennial (OH) 68: Westwood: D. Hughes 3, D. Ravela 4, J Amelepe 23, R. Rodriguez 2, S. Guito 37, E. Duwana 18. Centennial: Burt 12, Elder 14, Martinez 2, Tyson 18, Dada 7, Gilbert 12, Sperle-Rey 2, Guilliam 2. 3-pointers: D. Hughes 1, J. Amelope 1, S. Guito 6, Burt 2, Elder 2, Dada 1.
▪ Santa Fe High’s Hitchcock Holiday Tournament — Doral Academy 44, Hawthorne 41: Doral: Ayesa 22, Nuñez 12, Mercado 3, K. Perez 3, Ali 2, R. Perez 2. Hawthorne: Lawrence 15, Crawford 9, Bowie 4, Jackson 4, Decoursey 3, Roberson 2, A. Williams 2, M. Williams 2. 3-pointers:
Ayesa 6, Crawford 2, Lawrence 2, Mercado, Nuñez
Girls’ basketball
▪ Junior Orange Bowl Classic — SEMIFINAL — Bolingbrook 65, Miami Senior 50: BOLINGBROOK ( 9-1): Taylor Robinson 12, Arielle McElroy 4, De’Ahna Richardson 8, Jahari Smith 21, Gabriella Smith 8, Jayden Marable 10, Alyssa Cazares 2. MIAMI SENIOR ( 10-2): Shakinah Rachel 2, Andrea Gomez 5, Darria Whitley 5, Jannifer Rodriguez 17, Colleen Bucknor 17, Lamartrese Wilson 2, Isabela Carbonza 2. 3-pointers: Robinson 1, Smith 1, Whitley 1, Rodriguez 2, Bucknor 1. Rebounds: Smith 14, Bucknor 6. Assists: McElroy 6, Gomez 3, Rodriguez 3. Steals: Smith 3, Wilson 4.
▪ SEMIFINAL — Ferguson 45, Adianez 34: ADIANEZ ( 10-1): Diana Rivera 2-9 0-0 4, Alicia Penzo 8, Juliana Rosario 15, Glorie-Ann Santiago 6, Nairimar Vargas 1. FERGUSON ( 9-4): Shelanie Laureano 18, Cheyanne Daniels 2, Amari Hunter 4, Mercy Gonzalez 6, Yaire Rodriguez 2, Natalia Pineda 13.
3-pointers: Santiago 2, Laureano 4, Pineda 1. Rebounds: Penzo 6, Vargas 6, Daniels 7. Assists: Penzo 3, Laureano 2, Gonzalez 2, Rodriguez 2, Pineda 2. Steals: Rivera 4, Rosario 4, Laureano 4.
▪ 7th place game — East Central 54, Doral 42: DORAL ( 9-4): Daniela Barrios 22, Elymaries Rodriguez 8, Ruby Lopez 2, Samantha Vega 3, Anaiya Ayala 5, Gabriela Solis-Montalvo 2. EAST CENTRAL ( 10-3): Najah Mitchell 11, Corinitha Stewart 3, Tehya Johnson 5, Shon Griffin 2, Teumbray Gibbs 1, Jadyn Byrd 24, Shametrionna Stone 8.
3-pointers: Barrios 7, Rodriguez 1, Ayala 1, Mitchell 3. Rebounds: Vega 7, Stone 11. Assists: Barrios 3, Rodriguez 3, Johnson 6. Steals: Ayala 2, Solis-Montalvo 2, Mitchell 2, Stewart 2, Johnson 2, Byrd 2.
▪ 5th Place game — Marshall 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 44: MARSHALL ( 10-4): Dyanla Rainey 13, Jalyn Jiminez 2, Brandi Hudson 12, Dashiera Butts 5, Dajanae James 2, Ziyah Zamudio 8, Roquesha Sims 5. ST THOMAS AQUINAS ( 7-4): Kaylin Joseph 7, Bella Chance 15, Jenna Laue 6, Halie Murphy 9, Alex Rizzi 3, Chantell Gonzalez 4.
3-pointer: Rainey 2, Zamudio 2, Joseph 1, Chance 1, Laue 2, Murphy 1-4, Rizzi 1-4). Rebounds: Hudson 13, Chance 6. Assists: Rainey 3, Chance 4. Steals: Hudson 4, Joseph 3.
▪ 3rd Place game — Adianez 58, Miami Senior 44: ADIANEZ: Nina De Leon 2-6 1-2 6, Alicia Penzo 7, Juliana Rosario 18, Glorie-Ann Santiago 2, Nairimar Vargas 22. MIAMI SENIOR: Shakinah Rachel 7, Jennie Scott 2, Andrea Gomez 3, Darria Whitley 4, Jannifer Rodriguez 15, Aaliyah Valdez 2, Colleen Bucknor 10, Samylia Ward 1. 3-pointers: De Leon 1, Ventura 1, Penzo 1, Rosario 1, Gomez 1, Whitley 1, Rodriguez 1. Rebounds: Penzo 8, Rachel 16, Bucknor 16. Assists: Rosario 5, Whitley 3, Rodriguez 3. Steals: De Leon 7, Rachel 2, Rodriguez 2.
▪ OTHER Junior Orange Classic results — Ferguson 45, Colegio Adianez 34: FER: Laureano 18, Pineda 13, Gonzalez 6, Hunter 4, Y. Rodriguez 2, Daniels 2. CA: Rosario 13, Pensó 8, Santiago 6, Rivera 4, Vargas 3.
3-points: Laureano 4, Pineda 1, Assists: Laureano 4, Pineda 4, Rebounds: Daniels 9, Laureano 7, Gonzalez 7, Blocks: Hunter 2, Steals: Laureano 6, Y. Rodriguez 3.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 45, East Central 30: ST THOMAS AQUINAS ( 7-3): Kaylin Joseph 4, Bella Chance 12, Jenna Laue 5, Taniyah Pluvoise 4, Halie Murphy 15, Alex Rizzi 3, Chantell Gonzalez 2. EAST CENTRAL ( 9-3): Ty’Najah Mitchell 14, Tehya Johnson 5, Jadyn Byrd 7, Shametrionna Stone 4.
3-pointers: Chance 1, Laue 1, Pluvoise 1, Murphy 2, Rizzi 1, Mitchell 2, Johnson 1. Rebounds: Pluvoise 7, Byrd 7. Assists: Chance 4, Johnson 2, Griffin 2. Steals: Murphy 3, Stewart 2, Griffin 2. Gonzalez 3, Byrd 3.
▪ Marshall 62, Doral 36: DORAL ( 9-3): Daniela Barrios 16, Elymaries Rodriguez 6, Samantha Vega 2, Valeria Guzman 3, Anaiya Ayala 3, Gabriela Solis-Montalvo 6. MARSHALL ( 9-5): Dyanla Rainey 12, Jalyn Jiminez 5, Brandi Hudson 18, Dashiera Butts 13, Dajanae James 8, Roquesha Sims 6.
3-pointers: Barrios 4, Rodriguez 2, Guzman 1, Solis-Montalvo 1, Rainey 2, Jiminez 1. Rebounds: Vega 8, Butts 11). Assists: Barrios 2, Rodriguez 2, Ayala 2, Solis-Montalvo 2, Rainey 6. Steals: Perez 2, Solis-Montalvo 2, Hudson 3, Butts 3.
▪ Miami High 62, East Central
▪ Gulliver Prep Holiday Classic — Game 1 — Hialeah High 41, American Heritage Delray 24: Hialeah: Brianna Sweeting 21; Dominque 7; Beranrd 4; Darote 4; Brittney Sweeting 3; Duverlus 2;. AHD: Chervbin 5; S. Scroogie 5; A. Browder 5; C. Browder 4; Ramano 4; Ticosh 1
▪ Game 2 — Poinciana (Orlando) 64, Chaminade Madonna 25: Poinciana: Zabala 27; Mitchell 11; Pimentel 9; Cumba 6; Fernandez 4; Burgos 3; Williams 2. Chaminade: Thiogene 16; Herrera 3; Carter 2; Gil 2; Garagozza 1; Garcia 1
▪ Game 3 — Archbishop McCarthy 58 vs Mater Academy 34: AMHS: Soto 18; Grimaldo 8; Gabriel 10; Shinn 14; Hessing 3; Whitlan 2; Ja. Wilson 2; Ji. Wilson 1. Mater: Ramirez 11; Alexander 5; Alicando 4; Bradley 4; Dalmau 4; Bagle 2; Bowling 2.
▪ Game 4 — Gulliver (6-3) 42 vs Pompano Beach Blanche Ely 45: Gulliver: Sanders 15; Haymore 12; Pinder 7; Berman 6; Kaplan 2. Ely: Williams 16; Ponder 14; Stephens 11; Lumisdon 4.
