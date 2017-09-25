St. Thomas rolls to a lopsided victory over Stranahan

Nick Bonitto’s 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown on just the third play from scrimmage was an indicator of Stranahan’s fate on Monday against St. Thomas Aquinas.
Aquinas built a 31-point halftime lead and rolled to a 44-0 win over the Dragons in a nondistrict game at Brian Piccolo Stadium.
Quarterbacks Curt Casteel and Kyle Engel each threw a pair of touchdowns passes to lead the Raiders.
Stranahan (2-1) might have been pleased the game went to a running clock in the second half because of playing three games in seven days. The Dragons defeated Hallandale on Friday and will play Dillard on Thursday.
The running clock was enforced when Engel connected with Caden Blanchard for 16 yards on the Raiders’ first possession of the third quarter. Joseph Lupo added a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“I know it wasn’t easy for Stranahan to play Friday and come back here on Monday,” St. Thomas coach Roger Harriott said. “Those guys came to play.
“We had to shake off a little bit of rust, but we competed for four quarters of the game and that’s what we asked our guys to do.”
The shutout was the third in a row for Aquinas (3-0) over Stranahan since the two teams last met in 2004 and eighth consecutive win overall since 1988.
Stranahan was held to minus 31 yards of offense on 38 plays. As for Aquinas, their three points allowed in the season’s first three games is tied for the second fewest fpr the team in the past 50 years.
MORE FOOTBALL
▪ Palm Glades 20, Palmer Trinity 13: Palm Glades Prep (2-0) totaled 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns. JaVonta Holmes led with 14 rushes 138 yards including with a long with an 80 yard touchdown run. Malikk Kennedy also had 17 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. Defensively eighth-grade linebacker Javon Only had eight solo tackles. Ashante Appleby had five solo tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
▪ Champagnat Catholic 41, Keys Gate 0: Kervin Dessources completed 17 of 24 passes for 274 yards and threw four touchdown passes. Leon McClain caught three passes - all for touchdowns - for a total of 138 yards. Noah Pierre led the Lions’ defense with two interceptions.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 49, Douglas 0: Nik Scalzo completed 16 of 23 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Chiefs to the abbreviated victory after the game was called with 4:30 left in the third quarter due to lightning.
▪ Pine Crest 13, Westminster Academy 7: Bailey Finkelberg caught three passes for 117 yards and the Panthers’ lone touchdown in the victory on Saturday.
▪ Mourning 21, Westland Hialeah 0
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Pine Crest, the reigning Class 2A state champions, won the Hurricane Irma Invitational in Gainesville over the weekend. The Panthers placed five girls in the top 10. Mahdere Yared was the overall winner with a time of 18:38. Tsion Yared finished third in 18:55, Maya Beleznay placed fourth in 18:57, Emily Faulhaber was fifth in 19:09 and Cassie Lawlor finished ninth in 20:08.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
The Calvary Christian girls' volleyball team traveled to Orlando only to beat a pair of Broward County teams to win the Dr. Phillips Tournament over the weekend.
The Eagles (7-2) knocked off Archbishop McCarthy in the semifinals and topped Chaminade-Madonna in the finals.
Kaitlyn Green ended the tournament with 36 kills, 15 points and 14 blocks, while
Maylin Bouffard had 29 kills and Manaia Rewi had 24 points and 20 kills.
▪ Florida Christian d. Pace 25-15, 22-25, 15-8: Kaley Walkland 12 points; Madi Estape 9 points, 5 digs; Nicole Caballero 8 kills, 9 digs; Gianna Ortiz 18 assists.
▪ Florida Christian d. Tarpon Springs 23-25, 25-19, 15-10: Emily Ruiz 10 kills, 8 digs; Gianna Ortiz 22 assists; Karina Tohme 8 kills, 10 digs; Nicole Caballero 10 kills, 7 points. FC 7-3.
▪ Palmetto d. Homestead 25-4, 25-7, 25-13: Kimi Slazas 4 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs; Chiara Cancela 4 kills, 9 aces; Gina Ortiz 5 kills.
BOYS' GOLF
▪ Belen 162, Doral 187, SLAM 208, iMater 255 at Melreese GC, par 35: 1. Andy Perez (Bel) 39; 1. Allen Fernandez (Bel) 39; 3. Andres Ludert (Bel) 41; 3. Drew Moscoso (SLAM) 41; 5. Sebastian Barcia (Bel) 43; 5. Aaron Moreno (Dor) 43; 7. Alex Moscoso (Dor) 45.
GIRLS' GOLF
▪ Doral 172, Lourdes 205 at Melreese GC, par 35: 1. Daniela Spilert (Lou) 37; 2. Giuliana Gomez (Dor) 40; 3. Ayana Lee (Dor) 42; 4. Victoria Calahan (Dor) 43; 5. Gabriela Chavez (Lou) 44.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
▪ Hialeah 96, HML 41: Brian Rivero (HIA) 200 free, 100 back; Luis Salazar (HML) 100 fly, 500 free.
▪ Westland Hialeah 91, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 47: Luis Salazar (HML) 500 free, 100 fly; Frank Diaz (WSH) 50 free, Ruben Fernandez (WSH) 100 free.
▪ Westland Hialeah 81, Hialeah 77: Brian Rivero (HIA) 200 Free, 100 Back; Christopher Brache (HML) 100 breast, 100 fly
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
▪ Hialeah 100, Westland 51: Paola Dominguez(HIA)200 Free, 100 Breast; Shanelle Gonzalez(HIA) 200IM; Ashley Luy(HIA) 100 Free.
▪ HML 62, Westland Hialeah 52: Nayeli Tellerin (HML) 200IM,100 Breast; Jocelyn Ruiz(HML)100Fly,100Back; Gabriela A.(WSH) 50 Free
▪ Hialeah 91, HML 36: Paola Dominguez (HIA) 200 Free, 100 Breast; Shanelle Gonzalez(HIA) 200IM; Ashley Luy(HIA) 100 Free; Jocelyn Ruiz (HML)100 Fly, 100 Back
