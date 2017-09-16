Athletics likely to resume this week; Champagnat loses in Louisville

Electricity continued to be restored at several schools around Miami-Dade and Broward on Saturday as both counties hoped to resume classes as well as athletic activities by early next week.
The Broward County Athletic Association intends to inspect football fields at each of its member schools Monday, and tweeted that if they are in good condition the schedule for Week 5 would proceed as planned.
*IMPORTANT*— BCAA Sports (@BCAA_Sports) September 15, 2017
BCAA officials along with school administrators & AD's will inspect football fields at each individual school Monday (1/3)
The BCAA postponed all golf, cross-country and swimming for Monday and Tuesday, but will decide by Monday evening when to resume. Girls’ volleyball is expected to resume Tuesday depending on gym conditions.
Several private and charter schools are planning to reopen on Monday, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools was still waiting for power to be restored at all of its schools as of Saturday afternoon. MDCPS had Monday as a target date to reopen as well, which would facilitate a return to action soon after.
UPDATE! @MDCPS will make a final decision by late Saturday or early Sunday about the opening of schools on Monday. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SXIDB3gmfa— Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS) September 15, 2017
With the exception of Miami Central’s against Bishop Gorman on Sept. 8 in Las Vegas and Champagnat Catholic’s game at Louisville against Trinity High on Friday night, no football has been played in either county the past two weeks.
The Florida High School Athletic Association granted its schools statewide permission to practice on Sunday if it was within their means in an effort to catch up.
FOOTBALL
Despite making the trip unimpeded by Hurricane Irma’s aftermath, Champagnat failed to come back from Kentucky with a victory.
The Lions kept it close for over three quarters, but eventually fell 28-7 on Friday night to host Trinity High, the No. 19 team in the nation by USA Today.
Trailing 14-0 late in the third quarter, Champagnat (2-1), the reigning Class 2A state runner-up, reached the end zone once on a 23-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kervin Dessources to sophomore Marc Britt.
Trinity (5-0) pulled away late in the fourth when quarterback Nick Bohn threw two of his four touchdown passes. Bohn completed 35 of 40 passes for 414 yards and wide receiver Rondale Moore, a University of Texas commit, caught 18 passes for 242 yards according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Comments