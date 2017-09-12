Miami Central football team hoping to return from Las Vegas by this weekend

The Miami Central football team will be hanging out in Las Vegas for at least a couple more days.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Rockets coach Roland Smith told the Miami Herald that the team is working out a plan to fly back home possibly on Friday.

Central knocked off three-time defending national champion Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas this past Friday, but has since been unable to return home after flights were cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

"We’re hoping maybe this Friday we can head back," Smith said.

Smith is part of a group of 65 players, coaches and staff that flew to Las Vegas on Wednesday last week to play the game that matched up two of the nation’s top 20 high school football teams.

Central defeated Bishop Gorman in a thriller 24-20 on Friday night.

Since then, Bishop Gorman and several members of the Las Vegas community have stepped up to cover expenses and provide meals to the Rockets as they wait.

Smith said there was a chance the group could head back in separate non-stop flights to Miami if they can secure passage.

In the meantime without a field to practice, Smith said his team was treating this week as it would a bye week. The Rockets conducted a makeshift walkthrough in their hotel’s parking lot on Monday.

"We’re really just going over some mental stuff and reviewing last week’s game," Smith said. "We just came off a really physical game so it wouldn’t be bad for these kids to rest up a little."

With Miami-Dade and Broward County schools closed through Friday, Central’s next scheduled game against Miami Edison was originally scheduled for Thursday. But since it is a non-district game it may not be rescheduled.

That likely outcome has already shifted the Rockets’ focus to their following game – a Sept. 22 clash with IMG Academy, ranked No. 2 in the nation by multiple polls.

Central ascended to No. 7 in the latest USA Today Super 25 rankings and is scheduled to face IMG at its home field in Bradenton