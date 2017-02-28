Archibald’s 43 points do in Champagnat in state semifinals

Many great players have put on stellar performances in the nearly 35 years The Lakeland Center has hosted the boys’ basketball state finals.
Few have scored as many as Deltona Trinity Christian’s Amorie Archibald did Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for Champagnat Catholic, the showcase came at its expense during an 80-71 loss in a Class 3A state semifinal.
Archibald, a 6-3 senior guard, scored 43 points on 14-of-24 shooting and helped the Eagles (22-8) take apart a Champagnat squad that had only allowed an average of 49.7 points per game in the regional playoffs.
Archibald has signed with Louisiana Tech to play for Eric Konkol, a former assistant coach at UM under Jim Larrañaga.
“[Archibald] was a very tough matchup for us and what we tried to do from the get-go was not pick him up full,” Champagnat Catholic coach Danny Serrano said. “But his first step off the dribble is so good and we weren’t in good positions to stop him. When we did get the ball out of his hands, his teammates hit shots.”
The Lions (23-7) made their first appearance at state since 2012 and got a strong effort themselves from 6-5 senior guard Braithe Ferguson, who finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
But Champagnat’s efforts to keep up with Archibald and the Eagles were hindered by poor free-throw shooting and several missed opportunities in the paint.
The Lions went 9 for 20 from the foul line and missed nine layups as an early six-point lead evaporated quickly.
Champagnat fell behind by as many as 15 in the third quarter before narrowing the gap to five with 3:26 left in the fourth.
That’s when Archibald’s teammates, Marlon Bradley (14 points) and Gabriel Mercedes (12 points) finished off the Lions by putting together six consecutive points and putting the game out of reach.
Serrano, 50, said Tuesday night’s game was his last as Champagnat’s coach. Serrano fought back tears, as did Ferguson, while he spoke about his nearly two decades with the program.
TC (22-8): Bradley 14, Archibald 43, Merthie 4, Mercedes 12, Ortiz 6, Hill 1. CCS (23-7): Brennan 6, Cortijo 11, Ferguson 27, Millet 8, Bermudez 2, Johnson 13, Oquendo 2, Cartwright 2. Half: TC 34-25. Fouled out: Brennan, Cortijo. Three-pointers: Archibald 4, Mercedes 2, Cortijo 3, Johnson. Rebounds: Bradley 10. Assists: Cortijo 4. Steals: Archibald 3. Blocks: Bradley, Ferguson 3.
BASEBALL
▪ Doral 11, Reagan 1: Brian Perez 2-2, 2R, RBI; Adrian Figueroa 2-3, R, RBI; Lency Delgado 1-1, 3R, 2B, BB. WP: Jose Ulloa 3 IP, 1ER 5K.
▪ Monday - Cardinal Gibbons 6, Highlands Christian 4: Ty Crittenberger (CG) 3-3, 2B, 3 R; Jarret Hall (CG) 2-run HR; Joe Arello (HC) 2-run 2B. WP: David Archacki. LP: D’Arnault. Save: Fisher Cole. CG 2-2, HC 1-2.
▪ Monday - Somerset Academy 8, McArthur 4: WP: Kyle Acosta. LP: Kevin Iler. Kyle Acosta 4 IP, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Jordan Alvarez 2-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB; Jordan Carrion 2-4, 1 BB; Xavier Moronta 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 BB. SOM 3-1.
SOFTBALL
▪ Mourning Senior 16, Norland 0: S.Dreispul 2-3, 7 RBI; B.Gomez 2-3, 5 RBI. WP: S.Dad (1-1). MOU 2-3.
▪ Lourdes 15, Varela 0: Stephanie Iglesias 2-2, 2 2B, 2 R; Emalie Hernandez 3-3, 2B, 5 RBI; Maria Amat 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBI. WP: Nora Zubillaga (3-1), LOU 6-1.
▪ Westminster Christian 16, Carrollton 0: Brooklyn Maguire 2-2, 2B, 5 RBI; Victoria Perez 3-3, 3 RBI; Ally Mena 2-3, 3B, RBI. WC 5-1.
▪ St Thomas Aquinas 16, Piper 0: Amanda Agemy 2B, 3 RBI; Kendal Richardson 4 RBI. WP: Gabriella Nori.
▪ Coral Reef 17, Killian 6: Janelle Boyd 4-5, HR, 4 RBI; Janessa Casanas 3-3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Gigi Stouffer 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Amanda Grullon 2-3, 1 RBI. WP: Janelle Boyd (3-0) 8K, CG. CR 5-0.
▪ Coral Gables 15, Miami High 0: Ali Bonilla 4-4, 4 R; Angie Bonilla 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R. WP: Sydney Pell (2-0) 4 IP, 0 H, 5 K. CG 2-0.
▪ Braddock 11, Ferguson 5: Cary Bolivar 3-5, RBI; Claudia Marrero 2-4, RBI; Janet Lofts 2-5, RBI. WP: Cary Bolivar 8 K.
▪ Coral Park 10, Miami Beach 5: Jacquie Viera 3-4, HR, 5 RBI; Katherine Gonzalez 3-4, R; Jenna Martine 4-4, R. WP: Maria Zamora (1-1) 1 ER, 4 K, 4 BB. CP 2-4.
▪ Monday - La Salle 20, Archbishop 5: Ariana Arroyo 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Alyssa Martinez 2-run 1B, 3 R; Kimberly Montesi 1B, 3 R; Tiffany Regueira 1B, 2R; Laura Sardinas 2 HBP, 3 R; Alex Tsotsos RBI, 2 R; Niki Maribona 4 BB, 3 R; Beatriz Triay 1 R, 2 RBI; Karina Santin R, RBI. WP: Ariana Arroyo.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Ransom Everglades 6, Miami Country Day 1: 1.John Michael Holtmann won 8-0; 2.Samuel Rubell won 8-1; 3.Grant Dill won 8-1; 4.Patrick Visan won 8-6; 5.Neil Daiksel won 9-8. RE 2-1.
▪ Mourning 5, Doral Academy 2: Tom Jaworski (ATM) d. Felipe Hidalgo 8-5; Edward Luca (ATM) d. Santiago Williamson 8-6; Jake Wax (ATM) d. Sebastian Belmar 8-6. MOU 5-0.
▪ Palmetto 7, Columbus 0: 1. Randy Wilson d. Sean Buechele 8-2; 2. Daniel Martens d. Christian Barnes 9-8 (7-6); 3. Ryan Fung d. Felipe Gomez 8-1; 4. Sam Stone d. Quino Cuervo 8-0; 5. Sam Sherman d. Frank Sioli 8-0. Doubles: 1. Martens/Stone d. Burke/Barnes 8-3; 2. Gibson/Sherman d. Gomez/Cuervo 8-2. PLM 6-0.
▪ Sagemont 5, American Heritage 2: 1. Ignacio Martinez [S] d. Adam Duan 8-0; 2. Andres Hernandez [S] d. Lorenzo Lamo 8-6; 3. Lucas Almeida [S] d. Jake Thompson 8-2; 4. Luis Garcia [AH] d. Alex Gyotoku 8-3; 5. Danilo Gonzalez [AH] d. Stone Lyons 8-1. Doubles: 1. Martinez/Hernandez [S] d. Duan/Lamo 8-1; 2. Almeida/Matthew Pastewski [S] d. Thompson/Garcia 8-7.
▪ Coral Springs 6, Monarch 1: Serafini (CS) d. Nguyen 8-1; Fine (CS) d. LaTorre 8-2; Gale (CS) d. Tsutsumi 8-2; Pham (M) d. Searle 8-2; Hopkins (CS) d. Curtis 8-5. Doubles: 1.Serafini/Fine (CS) d. Nguyen/LaTorre 8-0; 2.Gale/Searle (CS) d. Tsutsumi/Pham 8-5.
▪ Coral Springs Charter 4, Archbishop McCarthy 3: 1. Nick Caicedo (CSC) d. Fabien LaFontant 8-3; 2. José Castro (CSC) d. Luis Gallardo 8-6; 3. Juhnhou See (CSC) d. José Roca 8-4; 4. Nico Goncalves (AM) d. Guido Margoita 8-1; 5. Rory Renzy (CSC) d. Santiago Severo 9-7 (8-6). Doubles: 1. LaFontant/Gallego (AM) d. Caicedo/Castro 9-8 (7-3); 2. Daniel Vargas/Giancarlo Riccobono (AM) d. Cameron Herold/Juhnhou See 8-6.
▪ Monday - Calvary Christian 4. University School 3: Mendez (CC) d. Cohen 8-1; Stam (CC) d. Pollak 8-4; Hensley (CC) d. Slatkoff 8-6; Milgrim (US) d. Keller 8-2; Yurttutan (US) d. Mascot 8-4. Doubles: Mendez/Stam (CC) d. Cohen/Pollak 8-0; Milgrim/Slatkoff (US) d. Hensley/Keller 8-0.
▪ Monday - MAST Academy 7, St. Brendan 0: Eugenio Alvarez d. Tristan Bradshaw 8-0; Juan Lopez d. Michael Labrador 8-0; Fabricio Perez d. Chad Barnett 8-0; Derrick Roseman d. Daniel Benthencourt 8-0; Marcus Bernal d. Alex Rubido 8-0. MAST 7-1.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Country Day 6, Ransom Everglades 1: Julia Siegler won 8-1; Allexii Bassette won 8-0; Elizabeth Stone won 9-7. MCD 3-1.
▪ Hebrew Academy 7, Divine Savior 0: Eden Shushan won 8-1; Brielle Katz won 8-4; Amit Shushan won 8-3; Kayla Herskowitz won 8-1; Kayla Sedighim won 8-2. Doubles: Shushan/Herskowitz won 6-0; Shushan/Katz won 6-2. HEB 2-0.
▪ Palmetto 7, Lourdes 0: 1. Katya Martens d. Valeria Gonzalez 8-2; 2. Ally Hayduk d. Carolina Fernandez 8-2; 3. Milena Vanderreis d. Samantha Gonzalez 8-4; 4. Anastasia Dudaryrk d. Megan Lopez 8-2; 5. Devin Apollon d. Alexa Lopez 8-4. PLM 4-0.
▪ American Heritage 6, Sagemont 1: 1.Anouk Ma-Ajong [S] d. Elena Chevrier 8-1; 2. Ella Subramanian [AH] d. Mille Staff 8-1; 3.Katelyn Gramanzini [AH] d. Maria Rivero 8-0; 4. Lauren Williams [AH] d. Allison Plumadore 8-0; 5. Jasmine Lamy [AH] won by def. Doubles: 1. Natalia Rossi/Jasmine Lamy [AH] d. Ma-Ajong/Staff 8-2; 2. Subramanian/Gramanzini [AH] d. Rivero/Plumadore 8-0
▪ Coral Springs 7, Monarch 0: Fine d. Vargas 8-0; Ubidia d. Gotthelf 8-1; Manzo d. Rodriguez 8-0; Khalif d. Krawczyk 8-3. Doubles: 1.Fine/Manzo d. Vargas/Gotthelf 8-1; 2.Ubidia/Khalif d. Rodriguez/Krawczyk 8-1.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 4, Coral Springs Charter 3: 1. Maddie Barbanes (CSC) d.Gloria Cabrero 8-6; 2. Cata Gonzalez-Umana (AM) d. Nelayna Edward 8-1; 3. Paola González (AM) d. Kayla Humphrey 8-4; 4. Katherine Cabrero (AM) d. Maia Miraglia 9-8 (7-4); 5. Ella Carmell (CSC) d. Natalia Brown 8-3. Doubles: 1. Barbanes/Edwards (CSC) d. Cabrero/Cabrero 8-6; 2. Gonzalez-Umana/Gonzalez (AM) d. Miraglia/Carmell 8-0.
▪ Monday - NSU University School 6, Calvary Christian 1: Khan (CC) d. Witschen 8-4; Ohayou (US) d. Cartyulures 8-0; Meles (US) d. Guerra 8-0; Rosenblum (US) d. Day 8-1; Bell (US) d. Hensley 8-3. Doubles: Ohayou/Bell (US) d. Cartyulures/Hensley 6-0; Meles/Rosenblum (US) d. Day/Enders CC 6-0.
▪ MAST Academy 7, St. Brendan 0: Mencia Sanchez d. Natalia Nunez 8-4; Isabella Camacaro d. Veronica Diaz 8-1; Emilia Uscocovich d. Andrea Matheson 8-2; Anabella Camacaro d. Alexia Davelsberg 8-0; Carmen Isusi d. Bianca Beato 8-4. MAST 7-1.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Mourning d. American 25-11, 25-7, 25-7: Kevin Tarrio 10 kills 5 aces; Ray Peterson 7 kills, 2 digs; Riain Festge 4 kills, 6 aces, 19 assists. MOU 1-0.
▪ Pace d. American Heritage 25-18, 17-25, 25-10, 25-16: Erick Heymans (AH) 4 aces, 1 assist, 5 kills, 4 digs. AH 0-1
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Pine Crest 17, Calvary Christian 3: Goalie Ben Fuchs (CC) 23 saves. CC 4-4.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 13, North Broward Prep 3: James Foster 3 goals, 1 assist; RJ Breton 4 goals, 1 assist; Whitman Hengtgen 11 face off wins; Cole O'Hallaron 3 goals, 2 assists; Payton Goodrich 2 goals; Caleb Fiedler 1 goal; Joe Maguire 14 saves. CG 6-1.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Ransom Everglades 16, Coral Reef 4: Erin Bakes 4 goals, 3 assists; Calliste Skouras 4 goals, 2 assists; Skye Moradi 7 saves.
▪ Cypress Bay 9, University School 8: UNIV (1-2): Peri Shechtman 3 goals, 2 assists; Nicole Steiner 2 goals, 1 assist; Gabriella Sacks, Emma Roberts, Sarah Amster 1 goal each; Jacey Katz, Skylar Kahn, Alexa Bond 1 assist each; Jordyn Epstein 10 saves.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Plantation 0: Logan Tingley 3 goals, 5 ground balls, 1 draw; Morgan Lusk 4 goals, 1 draw; Jada Preston 3 goals, 3 assists.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Belen 14, Coral Gables 4: Fede Tamborrel 7 goals; Nicolas Aguilar 3 goals, 2 steals; Norbert Menendez, Alex Perez 1 goal each; Mathew Pulles 1 goal, 2 steals; Joey Balerdi 1 goal, 4 assists; Thomas Kurzan 3 assists; Erick Labrador 9 saves. BEL 10-3
▪ Monday - Cooper City 14, Western 13 (OT): Jake O’Malley 4 goals; Kadin Schillo 4 goals, 1 assist; Craig Barr 3 goals, 2 assists; CC 3-2.
