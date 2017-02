Archibald’s 43 points do in Champagnat in state semifinals

0:27 Missing dress-wearing monkey reunited with her Homestead owner Pause

0:20 Police search for second suspect in shooting outside NW Miami-Dade store

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

1:01 TLC's "Say Yes to the Prom" Comes to Miami

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills

0:57 Kenny Stills talks dropping pass against Seattle

1:39 Kenny Stills talks about why he decided to take a knee during the national anthem

1:06 What to do when you meet a python