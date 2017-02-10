St. Thomas Aquinas rolls into Class 4A state title match

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

1:33 Dutch water-management expert advises on sea-level-rise in Miami

1:14 Police respond to shooting near Carol City Middle School

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:50 Stanton, Hill talk about spring training at media luncheon