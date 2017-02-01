Gulliver knocks out Edison 2-0 in Region 4-2A quarterfinal

One year after suffering a shocking first-round upset loss to MAST Academy after coming in as the two-time defending state champions, the Gulliver boys’ soccer team was determined not to let it happen again on Wednesday afternoon.
And the Raiders did not. Even though they faced a very talented Edison team much earlier than they would have expected (after Edison was upset by LaSalle in its district final), they used an early Truman Gelnovatch goal to build some early momentum and eventually dispatch Edison 2-0 in a Region 4-2A quarterfinal match at Gulliver.
The win pushes the Raiders (17-1-3) into Saturday’s regional semifinals, where they will host either LaSalle or Keys Gate at Gulliver at 2 p.m. or possibly at FIU at 7 p.m.
Gelnovatch’s goal was a shocker for everyone including his own teammates. Less than three minutes into the game, a deep ball down the right line from Guillermo Meneses appeared headed out of bounds.
But Gelnovatch, despite being on the far right side from 30 yards out, went high with his right foot and fired a rocket over Edison keeper Belenske Eresia’s head for his team-leading 21st goal of the season.
“It was just about to go out of bounds, and I looked up and saw that their keeper had come out too far and was trying to get back to the net,” Gelnovatch said. “I guess he thought I was going to cross it, and I just got some good foot on it and one-timed it over his head before he got back to the net.”
From there, the Raiders played solid defense before adding an insurance goal in the game’s 55th minute when Gelnovatch rifled another shot from the left side that Eresia couldn’t handle and Gabriel Babtista knocked in on the rebound.
“Credit to Edison, a really great team, and we knew getting off to a good start early on today would be important, and you can’t get a better start than popping one in in the first three minutes,” said Gulliver coach Matias Asorey. “Truman has been big time for us all year — he knows how to put the ball in the back of the net and brings a handful to the table for an opponent.”
For Edison, which finished 20-3, it was a disappointing end to a historic season that came less than two weeks after the program’s first-ever GMAC championship.
REGION 4-4A QUARTERFINAL: The Ronald Reagan boys’ soccer program made history early Wednesday evening at Tropical Park Stadium. Just one week after upsetting Doral Academy to win the district title, the Bison (17-6-3) won their first ever regional playoff game when a Victor Herrera goal just two minutes before halftime stood up for a 1-0 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.
“This feels great,” Herrera said. “Reagan boys’ soccer made history today, and now we want to keep it going.”
Reagan will host either South Broward or Doral on Saturday in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. with Tropical Park the likely venue.
Reagan’s goal came off a corner kick that Danny Perez headed toward the goal. The loose ball bounced around in the middle before Herrera snuck his right foot in and found the bottom right corner of the net.
“Danny did a good job of heading it, and it was just a matter of getting to the ball before the keeper did,” said Herrera.
St. Thomas (16-4-2) applied big time pressure over the last 15 minutes, but Reagan keeper Jonathan Velez was equal to the task making numerous quality saves.
BILL DALEY
More soccer playoffs
▪ Region 4-1A Quarterfinal: Palmer Trinity School 5, SLAM 0: Alberto Franceschi had two goals and an assist, and Andres Montana scored twice to lift the Falcons (19-1-1). Henry Fernandez also scored, and Jonathan Ludwig added an assist. Keeper Ethan Dobbins recorded his 13th shutout. Palmer will host Archimedean on Saturday in a region semifinal.
▪ Region 4-1A Quarterfinal: Archimedean 5, Riviera Prep 0: Jourdan Zojaji scored three times, and Michael Villegas and David Cuitiva each had two assists. Cristian Cordon-Ruano and Dario Bovea Jr. added goals, and Juan Lopez had an assist.
