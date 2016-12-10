Photo gallery: Carol City vs. Lakeland Lake Gibson Class 6A final | Sat. Dec. 10, 2016

Miami Carol City defeats Lakeland Lake Gibson 14-6 for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Carol City wide receiver Kevaughn Dingle (1) on a long reception in the first half as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Carol City wide receiver Kevaughn Dingle (1) pumps his fist after a first-down reception in the first half as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Carol City's quarterback Marlon Smith (12) passes as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Carol City's quarterback Marlon Smith (12) looks to pass as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Carol City Nay'quan Wright (5) leaps into the end zone in the third quarter to score as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Rapper Rick Ross on the sidelines as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Carol City wide receiver Kevaughn Dingle (1) goes airborne for a two-point conversion as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Carol City's Nay'quan wright (5) to inside the five yard line as Gibson's Keyshon Rogers (23) and Adrian Deshazor (2) makes the stop in the first half as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Miami Carol City head coach Aubrey Hill on the field as the Chiefs defeat Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Carol City's quarterback Marlon Smith (12) sets up to pass as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Carol City's Zion Hartfield (25) intercepts the ball in the third quarter as Carol City plays Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Miami Carol City head coach Aubrey Hill celebrates on the field after the Chiefs defeat Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
Miami Carol City defensive lineman Jamaal Poitier (50) celebrates on the field after the Chiefs defeat Lakeland Lake Gibson for the Class 6A state football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, December 10, 2016
