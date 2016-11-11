Northwestern rolls over Boynton Beach 38-0 in quarterfinals

Taurus Dotson Jr. propelled Northwestern’s ball-hawking defense to a 38-0 destruction of Boynton Beach in a 4-6A quarterfinal at Traz Powell Stadium.
“Every time our offense comes off the ball they come to me and say ‘Get the ball back so we can put up more points,’ ” Dotson said. “ I’m the captain of the DB’s, so before the game I said the goal [Friday] is three picks. That’s what we went for.”
Dotson’s two interceptions and the Bulls’ four forced first-half turnovers meant more snaps for the team’s talented offense to take a 31-0 first-half lead.
Justin Hill Jr. caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Chatarius Atwell to get the scoring started. Aaron Lewis and Kiaryn Davis added touchdown runs to put the Bulls up 21-0 in the first quarter. Atwell legged out a second-quarter score and Kelvin Flores connected on a 47-yard field goal before the half closed.
Hill Jr. started the running clock with a 28-yard run in the third quarter.
Running back Kai Henry was not active for the game because of an ankle injury.
Thomas Burns also had an interception for the Bulls. Schneider Jonassaint had a forced fumble and Ben Garland had a fumble recovery in the win.
The Bulls (10-1) face Carol City in a region 4-6A semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Traz Powell Stadium.
