Coral Gables rolls past North Miami Beach

Once Coral Gables kept its first half scoring pace in the third quarter while eliminating its first half turnover pace, the Cavaliers turned the Region 4-8A quarterfinal with North Miami Beach into a running clock blowout.
Gables 47-12 win at North Miami Stadium (or “The Mosquito Bowl”) takes it to next week’s Region 4-8A semifinal.
A 46-yard return of the second half kickoff by Rayquan Berry set the tone for the third quarter. A penalty wiped out what would’ve been a 32-yard touchdown run by Johnny Ford, so Gables (9-1) settled for a 35-yard Sebatian Riella field goal and a 26-12 lead.
No such flags called back Ford’s 54-yard run on the next possession. NMB saw the 33-12 deficit quickly get worse when Gables Kahvon Lovett picked off a pass from harried quarterback Wendell Morrison and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown: 40-12.
Ford finished with 161 yards on 13 carries. Gables’ Jamar Thompkins ran for 135 yards on seven carries.
North Miami Beach ends its season 6-4.
The statistics spoke honestly after the first half, if read correctly. Each team had a mere six first downs, but Gables led 23-12.
How’d Gables get so many points on so few first downs? Hint: running back Jamar Thompkins rolled up 105 yards on just four carries and quarterback Nick Galuppo reached 72 yards on only three carries.
Good for you if you figured out Gables rumbled to some glacier-sized chunk yardage running plays. And you only get one first down on a 35-yard run, such as Thompkins’ over the right side that made it 9-0; Thompkins’ 66-yard run on the third play after NMB’s first score; and Galuppo’s 80-yard keeper around the left side on the first play after NMB’s second score.
While Gables points came on long plays, NMB got its 12 on short drives. Fritz Merus returned an interception to the Gables’ 39, Two plays later, Merus took an overhand lateral from Wendell Morrison and hit Shaide Ramirez for 30 yards. Morrison plowed into the end zone on fourth and goal from the 1 on the first play of the second quarter.
That cut the Gables lead to 9-6 after a blocked extra point. Thompkins’ 66-yarder restored the lead plus one: 16-6. But Stanley Antoine recovered a fumble at the Gables’ 17, setting up Morrison’s 4-yard touchdown run.
