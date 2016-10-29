Southwest clinches sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs with 48-6 rout of Braddock

The Southwest Eagles clinched a trip to the postseason for the sixth consecutive year with the 48-6 rout over Braddock at Tropical Park on Saturday morning.
“I’m proud of the way our team has been able to keep this going toward another playoff year,” Southwest coach Tim Neal said. “Our goal the last few years has been to take it further and win a playoff game so we’re progressing in that direction.”
Quarterback J.J. Jaramillo threw for three touchdowns and 123 yards on 8 of 10 attempts for Southwest (7-1, 4-1 in District 15-8A). Jaramillo also ran for a touchdown.
Manny Pineda returned the game’s opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, and Southwest’s defense dominated Braddock (2-7, 2-3 in district), holding the Bulldogs to 22 total yards and without a first down.
Te’Cory Tutson totaled 122 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns.
The Eagles, who will play at Southridge in the opening round of the playoffs Nov. 11 after finishing their regular-season schedule against Coral Gables on Thursday, hope to have their running game intact by then. Freshman Andre Stringfield, who has been bothered by a hamstring injury, could return by next week, according to Neal.
Comments