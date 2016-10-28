Doral keeps it going with easy victory over South Miami to wrap up district play

Having already secured its first-ever playoff berth, Doral was looking to maintain its momentum with a 56-14 victory over South Miami on Thursday afternoon at Tropical Park.
The Firebirds (8-1, 7-1 in District 16-7A) managed to do so for the most part thanks largely to two of their offensive weapons as they wrapped up their district schedule with another comfortable victory.
Senior quarterback Angel Alvarez threw five touchdown passes without an interception and passed for 302 yards on 16 of 19 attempts. Alvarez completed his first 10 passes, throwing two of his touchdowns to sophomore Brieon Fuller, who totaled 100 yards receiving.
Senior tailback Javier Zuniga ran for three touchdowns and finished with 140 yards on 12 carries. Zuniga also caught three passes for 74 yards.
Zuniga’s 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter prompted the 35-point mercy rule and a running clock. South Miami (2-7, 2-6) was led by quarterback Ian Boschi, who threw two touchdown passes.
The Firebirds finish the regular season next week in Fort Pierce against Westwood High before playing its first-ever postseason game.
Doral will travel to Hollywood to face unbeaten McArthur (8-0), the District 15-7A champions, on Nov. 11.
