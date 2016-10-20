Photo gallery: Booker T. Washington vs. Columbus | Thu., Oct. 20, 2016

Booker T. Washington quarterback Daniel Richardson scrambles for yardage against Columbus linebacker Shaun Mcreynolds in the second quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
Booker T. Washington’s Craig Nelson runs for a touchdown against Columbus in the first quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Booker T. Washington’s Craig Nelson (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against Columbus in the first quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Booker T. Washington cornerback Rishard Dames intercepts the ball against Columbus in the first quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Booker T. Washington cornerback Rishard Dames intercepts the ball against Columbus wide receiver Orlando Hidalgo Jr. (4) in the first quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Columbus receiver Tyler Harrel catches a touchdown pass against Booker T. Washington cornerback Rishard Dames.
Columbus wide receiver Tyler Harrel catches a pass for a touchdown against the Booker T. Washington cornerback Rishard Dames in the second quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Columbus wide receiver Tyler Harrel (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Booker T. Washington cornerback Rishard Dames in the second quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Columbus quarterback Marcelo Rodriguez scrambles for yardage against Booker T. Washington cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) in the second quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Columbus quarterback Marcelo Rodriguez scrambles for yardage against the Booker T. Washington in the second quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Columbus safety Austin Chacon blocks a punt by Booker T. Washington’s Richard Dames in the second quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Columbus wide receiver Gary Cooper runs against Booker T. Washington players in the second quarter of a high school football game at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Miami on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
