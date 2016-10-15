Columbus scores 49 consecutive points and blasts Miami Beach 49-6

Miami Beach jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead as senior receiver Trevon Jackson returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Columbus then rattled off 49 unanswered points for an easy 49-6 win Friday night at Flamingo Park.
Columbus coach Chris Merritt noted it was good for his team get rid of some “rust” after last week’s scheduled game against North Miami was canceled because of Hurricane Matthew. Merritt was also pleased with his quarterbacks, Marcelo Rodriguez and Nick Gonzalez.
“We made plays. We made some great catches and our quarterbacks gave the receivers an opportunity to catch it,” Merritt said. “That’s really our sixth game together. [Rodriguez] is starting to get some rhythm with our receivers.”
Columbus (5-2, 3-0 in district) led 28-6 at halftime and extended its lead over Miami Beach (3-4, 1-1) to 35-6 on its opening drive of the third quarter.
Senior receiver Orlando Hidalgo scored twice for Columbus, and Rodriguez threw for four scores in the first half alone before his backup, Gonzalez, threw for a score in the second half. Columbus fullback Hunter Moreno scored twice in the first half — rushing for a touchdown and catching a touchdown reception.
