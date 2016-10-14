Dr. Krop makes sure game against Hialeah Gardens isn’t close

Stinging from a last-second loss to American two weeks ago, Dr. Krop took out its frustrations on Hialeah Gardens Friday afternoon with a 35-7 victory over the host Gladiators in a District 13-8A contest.
Even though he only touched the ball four times all day, Krop running back Lawrence Papillon made the touches pay off as he ran for two touchdown of 57- and 65-yards and finished the day with 135 yards.
The score could have been even more lopsided had Krop not had three touchdowns called back.
“Coach always tells me to trust my O-line and good things will happen and that’s what happened out there today,” said Papillon. “This was a big win for us because the American loss was a tough one [American scored with five seconds left to win it] and we just had to have a short memory and move on and that’s what we did.”
The win raised Krop to 3-4 overall, 1-2 in district play and kept alive the Lightning’s playoff hopes although plenty of things still need to happen.
Gardens (1-5, 0-3) avoided the shutout when Darian Hernandez hit Anthony Gentile for a 9-yard touchdown pass with less than two minutes left.
