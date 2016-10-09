Reagan shuts out South Miami 35-0

Bubbling with momentum from a big last-second win over Goleman last week, Ronald Reagan continued its winning ways on Saturday night by cruising past South Miami 35-0 in a District 16-7A matchup at Tropical Park.
Reagan was led by running back Brandon Cohen who ran roughshod through the Cobras defense all night, finishing with 174 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, a 61-yarder in the first quarter to get Reagan out to an early lead.
“It felt great to contribute the way I did tonight and it was a big win for us as we really want to keep the momentum going,” said Cohen. “As usual, running backs never take all the credit, we hand it out to our coaches and o-line as well and that was the case tonight.”
After dropping their first three games of the season, the Bison recorded their third straight win to move to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the district. They will now turn around and root for a Goleman upset of Doral Academy next week which would throw the runnerup playoff spot in 16-7A into a three-way tie.
“This week was a tough week for everyone because of the lost practice time due to the Hurricane so I was really happy tonight with the way we came out and executed,” said Reagan coach John Lopez. “We’ve always prided ourselves getting better as the season goes on and finishing strong and that’s the way we’re headed now.”
South Miami (2-5, 2-4) was held to 87 yards of total offense thanks mainly to a fierce Reagan pass rush that sacked South Miami quarterbacks six times, Jonathan Colon leading the way with three.
