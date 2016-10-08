Coral Park routs Braddock 42-0 behind 408 yards on the ground

For years Coral Park has been on the receiving end of many running-clock games. On Saturday afternoon, the Rams got to enjoy the delivering end of things as they rolled up a whopping 408 yards on the ground during a 42-0 rout of Braddock in a non-district match-up at Tropical Park.
After winning just one game the previous two seasons, Saturday’s victory was the third this year for the Rams (3-4, 0-2), who will find a much bigger challenge next week when they take on Coral Gables in a district match-up.
“I can’t be more proud of the kids for not only the effort [Saturday] but for what they’ve been doing this season,” said Coral Park coach Ralph Jimenez, who took over the program last season, going through the growing pains of a winless campaign. “They’ve worked so hard and bought into the system here and now they are seeing the fruits of all that hard work and time pay off.”
The Rams had nine different players rush the ball and junior Bryan Gonzalez led the way with 110 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Marcus Ruiz was right behind him with 96 yards on eight carries and a score followed by Issac Jospeh who had 95 and two scores including a 55 yarder early in the second quarter to stake the Rams to a 14-0 lead.
Leading 28-0 at the break, Andrew Castro broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half to get the running clock going.
“It felt great to get out there today and take care of business,” Gonzalez said. “When your team rushes for 400 yards then that means you have to give it up for the O-line because obviously they were getting it done up front. From 0-10 last season to where we are now, it just feels great and we want to keep it going.”
Led by Brayan Rojas who had two sacks, the Coral Park defense held Braddock (2-4, 2-0) to just 84 yards of total offense and five first downs.
Said Jimenez: “What makes it even more special is that we’re doing it with Westchester Coral Park kids, not from anywhere else, and that is just an incredible accomplishment for these young men.”
