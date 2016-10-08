Keys Gate eighth-grade QB Morrison throws winning TD pass to Lipscomb with :02 left

The Keys Gate football team scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a late comeback and defeat host Belen Jesuit 21-17 on Saturday afternoon.
The game-winning score came on a 3-yard pass from eighth grade quarterback Torey Morrison to Issac Lipscomb with two seconds left in the game.
“I just knew he was going to be open, Issac was my main read,” Morrison said.
Belen tried a number of laterals on the following kickoff, but was not able to produce a score as time expired.
With 2:28 left in the fourth quarter, a 36-yard field goal by Belen’s Javan Rice looked like it could give the Wolverines (3-3, 2-0) the win as the kick off the right hash easily split the uprights.
Belen led 14-0 at halftime thanks to touchdown runs by Jaiver Hernandez and Gabriel Estrada. The first score for the Knights (3-3, 0-2) came on a 17-yard run off a reverse by Felix Nembhard in the third quarter. Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Jahbrille Campbell broke a 77-yard touchdown run to even the score.
“It was a crazy game, but I trusted my young quarterback,” Lipscomb said.
Campbell led Keys Gate with 145 rushing yards on 11 carries. Morrison passed for 180 yards, and Lipscomb had four receptions for 49 yards.
Pedro Garcia led the Belen rushing attack with 106 yards on nine carries. As a team, the Wolverines rushed for 300 yards on 40 carries.
