Sunset hangs on to edge Miami Springs 7-6 in District 16-7A game

It didn’t seem like much at the time, but a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Tyrone Williams and Christian Gutierrez’s extra point just two minutes into the game turned out to be the game winner for Sunset as the Knights hung on to edge Miami Springs 7-6 on Saturday morning in a District 16-7A contest at Springs High School.
The Golden Hawks answered with an 80-yard scoring drive, a Jacoby Clark-to-Anthony Colonel 22-yard touchdown pass being the payoff, but because Springs has no kicker, the Hawks were forced to go for two. Running back Bryan Posada was stopped a yard short of the goal line.
The remainder of the game was played between the 20s, with neither team ever penetrating the red zone.
Clinging to the lead, the Knights (3-4, 3-3) took over at their own 31 with five minutes left and went on a 12-play drive, converting four first downs to run out the remainder of the time.
“We struggled for most of the day on offense but when it came time to put the game away, our O-line did the job,” Williams said of the last drive, which was all running plays. “This was a big win for us [Saturday] and will give us momentum moving forward.”
Springs fell to 2-4 overall, 2-3 in district play.
Comments