Central bounces back from tough loss with easy 48-6 victory over Jackson

The Central Rockets (6-1) bounced back from a tough loss to district rival Carol City by dominating the Jackson Generals (1-5) in a 48-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Traz Powell Stadium.
With Jackson driving for a potential game-tying score late in the second quarter, Christopher Williams recovered a fumble and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown that gave the Rockets a 21-6 lead.
That score off the turnover began a run of 34 unanswered points by Central which prompted a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Tijuane Morten threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, completing 9 of 12 passes for 169 yards.
James Cook scored the first two touchdowns of the game and finished with 64 yards on seven carries as the Rockets ran for 200 yards overall.
Central concludes its regular season next weekend with a crucial District 16-6A contest against Northwestern. A victory would virtually assure the Rockets of a chance at clinching either a playoff berth or a berth in a playoff tiebreaker.
A loss would put Central on the brink of elimination with no games remaining. The Rockets originally had a nine-game schedule, but dropped an extra game after the district shrank following Hialeah-Miami Lakes' move to District 8-4A.
