Herrera’s field goal with :22 left lifts Reagan to 17-15 victory over Goleman

Victor Herrera’s 19-yard field goal with 0:22 remaining gave Reagan 17-15 victory at Goleman in a District 16-7A game.
“It was chaos, honestly,” Herrera said. “They needed somebody to go in there and kick the ball and that’s what I did for the first time. This was not only for me, but for them. They worked hard all game.”
The Bison trailed the Gators 7-0 after the first quarter following a 6-yard pass from John Correa to Kalonji Hill. Then Brandon Cohen got ignited. The Bison running back had a 4-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-6 at the half.
Cohen emerged from the locker room and gassed the Gators with daggers through the defensive line, including a 59-yard, fourth-quarter score to give the Bison a 14-7 lead.
Correa answered with a 6-yard touchdown and the Gators (3-2, 3-1 16-7A) completed a two-point conversion to take a 15-14 lead with four minutes remaining. The Bison (2-3, 2-2) then used a large dose of Cohen and J.J. Ortiz to get into field-goal range for Herrera’s heroics.
“I want to thank the coaches and the team,” said Cohen, who had 106 yards on 18 carries. “At the next practice we need to work hard for our next victory. I was praying [Herrera made the field goal].”
The Bison next face South Miami at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Tropical Park in another district game. The Gators face Mater Academy Charter at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Milander Park.
