Tornadoes pick up first district win

Booker T. Washington only scored six first half points, but was able to turn it on late against Keys Gate (2-3, 0-2) for a 28-6 victory, Friday night at Harris Field. It was the first district 8-4A win by Booker T. (4-2, 1-0) this season.
Tornadoes Sophomore Quarterback Daniel Richardson struggled in the first half. Richardson was stacked three times, lost a fumble and threw an interception. Backup quarterback Edward Arza came in for a hail Mary attempt at the end of the half, but his pass was intercepted.
"It was not really the rain, it was us not playing our game and coming together as a group in the first half," Richardson said.
Booker T. led 6-0 at halftime thanks to a three-yard touchdown run by Craig Nelson who scored late in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was missed due to the kicker slipping.
Booker T. got on track in the second half. Richardson capped off the opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Keys Gate scored on an option pitch to Angelo Gonzalez for two yards late in the third quarter. The Tornadoes respond with two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull away late.
"The coaches got us fired up at halftime so that was one reason we were able to make stops at the end," linebacker Isaac Reason Jr. said.
Richardson led the Tornadoes with 180 passing yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 35 yards on four carries. Quarterback Torey Morrison led the Knights with 140 passing yards and 30 rushing yards.
