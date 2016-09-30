Cavaliers remain perfect

Rayquan Berry baffled bleacher dwellers in Coral Gables’ 41-0 district 14-8A win against Miami High at Curtis Park.
Berry took a second quarter screen pass from Nick Galuppo for a beautiful 59-yard score. On the play, Berry jetted down the left flank and barely kept his balance before twirling in for six. Berry’s score gave the Cavaliers (5-0, 1-0) a 20-0 halftime edge.
“Just getting to the end zone,” Berry said. “That’s all I had to do. Do it for the team. Just green grass and touchdown was all I saw. I just want to thank my teammates and my offensive line for everything they did for me today.”
Jamar Thompkins had another great week on the ground, rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. He opened the game with a score in the second quarter and scored again on a four-yard third quarter run.
Marlin Brooks scored the game’s second touchdown on a 30-yard pass from Galuppo. Berry’s brilliant score ended the first quarter. Fredy Espinosa recovered a fumble and ran 30 yards for a third quarter score. Kevin Romer’s 11-yard fourth quarter reception from Shemar Munroe was the final score of the game.
Derrius Perryman, Robert McWilliams, Ben Saldivar, and Gilbert Frierson had sacks in the win.
“Right now we just want to play football fast, on both sides of the ball,” Cavaliers coach Roger Pollard said. “I feel like we came out a little slow. We just haven’t come out bye weeks that well since I’ve been here. We made it out of this one. Every week from now on we are going to have a game at the end of the week and stay with our goal of getting better every week.”
The Cavaliers face Hialeah at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Milander Park in non-district play. The Stingarees (1-4, 0-2) face Homestead at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Curtis Park in a non-district game.
“They are all guys we knew and had faith in that could preform at a high level and that’s why we went into this season saying we are the team that no one is talking about but they are going to talk about us at the end of the season,” Pollard said.
