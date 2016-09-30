Doral takes 18-0 lead on Sunset, lightning forces postponement

Doral took an 18-0 lead on Sunset early in the second quarter Friday afternoon when officials stopped the game due to lightning around Tropical Park.
A 90-minute delay turned into a postponement. No time or date has been set for the resumption of the game.
Doral (4-1) started the game with a promising drive but were only able to get a 22-yard field goal from Vladimir Rivas to open the scoring.
The Firebirds recovered the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and made it 10-0 on Javier Zuniga’s 1-yard touchdown run. Angel Alvarez completed three of his four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Sunset (2-3) only had four total yards of offense in the short time played, while Doral accumulated 166 yards of offense in its three drives.
