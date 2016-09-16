NMB retakes ‘High Voltage Bowl’ by beating Dr. Krop

Vinshaun Cobham rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns as North Miami Beach ran away from Dr. Krop with a 47-15 victory at North Miami Stadium on Friday.
Both teams are now 2-2. With the victory, the Chargers retook the High Voltage Bowl trophy which is awarded annually to the winner of the match up.
North Miami Beach Quarterback Wendell Morrison passed for 139 yards and rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries. Jordan Atkins rushed for two touchdowns. Lawrence Papillon led the Lightning with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
The NMB defense shutout Krop in the first half and blocked a punt. On special teams, Fritz Merus scored a touchdown by returning a kickoff 90 yards.
Comments