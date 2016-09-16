Booker T. bounces back with win

If Tim “Ice” Harris was looking to feel better after last week’s six-turnover performance in a stunning loss to Jackson, quarterback Daniel Richardson and the Tornadoes didn’t do it for him Friday night against Southridge.
Richardson was picked off three times and the Tornadoes’ passing game was a mess with receivers dropping passes and often running errant routes. Thankfully for Booker T. Washington, its defense showed up.
Led by defensive end Robert Hicks, Booker T. scooped up three fumbles, scored a defensive touchdown, recorded a safety and picked off two Spartans passes in a 20-6 victory in front of packed house at Southridge Park.
Hicks, who made countless plays in the backfield, recovered a fumble by Southridge quarterback Michael Cox in the end zone with 8:59 to play in the third quarter, stretching the Tornadoes’ lead to 18-6. The four-time defending Class 4A state champions held Southridge to four first downs and minus-15 yards rushing.
The Spartans, ranked third in the Class 8A state poll, did a fine job beating themselves too.
Southridge fumbled the ball nine times — five on high snaps — and racked up 131 yards on 14 penalties. At one point in the third quarter it got so bad, Cox lined up at his own 15 yard-line facing a second down and 50.
After combining with Southridge for only one first down in a defensively-dominated first quarter, the Tornadoes broke through with the first score of the game when Richardson found DeAndre Williams on a 16-yard slant on fourth down with 11:02 left in the first half.
Richardson then threw his second touchdown pass of the game — a 15-yard pass on fourth down — to Tyquan Thornton with 7:33 to play in the half. But it was a rough night overall for Richardson. He finished only 6-of-25 passing for 74 yards.
Southridge scored its only points on a 3-yard run by Antwan Collier with 4:49 left in the first half.
